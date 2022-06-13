Overview of CJ Penha's Journey to BC

It's no secret Boston College men's basketball is both returning a bunch of talent and bringing in the most highly-anticipated recruiting class in the program's recent memory.

But second-year head coach Earl Grant did some work in the transfer portal as well. Not only did Grant and his staff reel in Cincinnati three-and-D guard Mason Madsen, but they also identified another player outside of Division I.

Similar to how he plucked Jaeden Zackery from the JUCO ranks last year, Grant picked up Division II standout CJ Penha Jr. from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee, this time around.

Penha comes to BC as a graduate transfer after a rather unorthodox career, for players who end up in the ACC anyway. It started with him playing for Harvest Prep. The Pickerington, Ohio, native played at the club level for Hidden Gems. Penha, a 6-foot-7 forward put together an illustrious high school resume that included his finalist appearance for Ohio Mr. Basketball and a District 10 MVP award.

He then went on to Taylor University, an NAIA school in Indiana, where he spent 2018-21. Penha averaged 16.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists as a junior. The next year, he pushed his scoring average to 20.1 points per game. He finished his Taylor University career with 1,148 points.