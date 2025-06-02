OV Feedback From The Weekend (Part 1)

CHESTNUT HILL - Prior to an extremely successful 'Mega Camp' on Sunday, BC hosted 12 2026 recruits for official visits over the weekend.
Here's what a few of them had to say about the experience and about the program as a whole. I've got messages out to all of them, so I'll update this throughout the week if and when I get some responses.
Imari 'Taz' Jehiel (WR, Forney High School -Texas)
"I really liked the city and everything that’s going on in the program and all the opportunities in the future. It was just a place I could feel the genuine love from all the coaches and staff. They definitely moved up on my offer list for sure."
Jehiel also shared a couple photos of the BC gift box waiting for him at his hotel.
Charlie Thom, OL (Avon Old Farms) - Connecticut
"My visit was great! I had a lot of one-on- one time with Coach Applebaum and O'Brien. They definitely made my family and I feel welcome and they shot up my list. They’re building something special at BC in every aspect of the program. They’re really hitting all the spots for me in terms of staff, strength and conditioning, culture, and location."
Somad Eaddy, DB (Riverside HS) - South Carolina
"They definitely one of my top schools as of right now. What stood out was the coaches have a lot of experience and did a lot of stuff in the league."