OV Feedback From The Weekend (Part 1)

CHESTNUT HILL - Prior to an extremely successful 'Mega Camp' on Sunday, BC hosted 12 2026 recruits for official visits over the weekend.

Here's what a few of them had to say about the experience and about the program as a whole. I've got messages out to all of them, so I'll update this throughout the week if and when I get some responses.

Imari 'Taz' Jehiel (WR, Forney High School -Texas)

"I really liked the city and everything that’s going on in the program and all the opportunities in the future. It was just a place I could feel the genuine love from all the coaches and staff. They definitely moved up on my offer list for sure."

Jehiel also shared a couple photos of the BC gift box waiting for him at his hotel.