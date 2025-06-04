OV Feedback From 2026 Recruits

A few more reactions from 2026 guys that took OV's last weekend...
Josiah Anyansi, EDGE (Murrietta HS - California)
"Definitely there experience in there coaching staff stood out. I was looking for development and team bonding. Yes they did (move up my list)."
Logan Nagle, DE (Depaul Catholic - New Jersey)
"I really loved being up there in Boston. Something that stood out, the love coach O'Brien, Coach Huggins and Coach Thomas showed to me and my family. Learning more about the defensive scheme and how I’d fit into it and how good the academics are stood out too. Really was looking for a place that felt home, that gives me an opportunity to play early and develop for the next level. They definitely did move up on my list and I loved being up there."
Billy Barrett, RB (Mt. Lakes High School - New Jersey - committed in April)
"I picked BC because it was always a school I was really interested in. It was always my number one school. My dad attended BC for undergrad and now my sister is also currently attending there and she will be a senior by the time I am a freshman, which is always a good thing to have a family member close to you when entering college. Of course, the most intriguing reason for me was the football team which my family and I have consistently followed. In regards to the process leading up to this opportunity, it originally started when I gained contact with Savon Huggins the RB coach. After that he invited me to an unofficial visit at BC and at the end of my visit Bill O’Brien informed me with the news."