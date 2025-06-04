OV Feedback From 2026 Recruits

(Photo by @bcbaldwineagle)

A few more reactions from 2026 guys that took OV's last weekend... Josiah Anyansi, EDGE (Murrietta HS - California) "Definitely there experience in there coaching staff stood out. I was looking for development and team bonding. Yes they did (move up my list)."

Logan Nagle, DE (Depaul Catholic - New Jersey) "I really loved being up there in Boston. Something that stood out, the love coach O'Brien, Coach Huggins and Coach Thomas showed to me and my family. Learning more about the defensive scheme and how I’d fit into it and how good the academics are stood out too. Really was looking for a place that felt home, that gives me an opportunity to play early and develop for the next level. They definitely did move up on my list and I loved being up there."