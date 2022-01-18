OT Tyler Vrabel Declaring for 2022 NFL Draft

Make it four departing starters from Boston College's offensive line. Tackle Tyler Vrabel, a three-time All-ACC honorable mention, is headed to the 2022 NFL Draft.

On3's Matt Zenitz was the first to report Vrabel's decision.

He joins guard Zion Johnson, tackle Ben Petrula and center Alec Lindstrom in the pursuit of playing at the next level.

Now, guard Christian Mahogany will be BC's lone returning starter up front.

Vrabel battled injuries each of the last two seasons. After protecting the blind side all 13 games as a redshirt freshman in 2019, and not allowing a single sack in the process, Vrabel hurt his shoulder leading up to the 2020 campaign. Rather than missing time, he flipped to the right side of the line.

It was a move that jumbled BC's entire O-Line. Johnson shifted from left guard to left tackle. Petrula went from right tackle to right guard. And Mahogany slotted in at left guard, while Lindstrom held down the fort at center.

The re-alignment, as well as BC's transition to a zone blocking scheme, resulted in growing pains. After featuring a dominant rushing attack in 2019, the Eagles' run game plummeted to 118th nationally in 2020. Not only that, but BC's O-Line also allowed 15 more sacks than the season prior (part of that was a byproduct of the Phil Jurkovec-led Eagles passing significantly more, though).

Vrabel, however, posted the best Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade (81.3) of his career. He gave up just two sacks and was penalized only three times.

He moved back to left tackle for this season. But it was his most turbulent year of his four-season stay in Chestnut Hill.

Although he helped running back Pat Garwo III eclipse 1,000 yards on the ground, Vrabel conceded a career-worst five sacks and 17 pressures in 10 games and 551 snaps, according to PFF.

He suffered a knee injury at Clemson, then missed the North Carolina State game. Soon after, he sustained an upper-body injury at Syracuse and was sidelined for the Virginia Tech game. Vrabel did return for the final three games of the season yet allowed sacks against both Florida State and Wake Forest.

Still, Vrabel rounded out his Eagles career with three starting seasons in which he registered PFF offensive, pass blocking and run blocking grades north of 70.

Vrabel, the son of Tennessee Titans head coach and three-time Super Bowl champion Mike Vrabel, is now looking to start his own NFL career.