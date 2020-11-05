EagleAction - Opponent Preview: Syracuse

If it wasn’t for a 94-yard, Chase Brice-led touchdown drive, Syracuse might have upset Clemson for the second straight year in 2018, improved to 5-0, and climbed inside the top 10 of the AP Poll. At the time, the Orange were a legitimate threat to win the ACC. It was hard to believe then. And it’s unfathomable now. Syracuse has quickly plummeted to the basement of the conference. In year five of Dino Babers’ tenure, the Orange have struggled in every sense of the word. It started in the summer when players sat out three practices in the span of eight days because of COVID-19 testing protocol concerns. Then, a handful of key playmakers decided to opt out. Since, more have followed, and injuries have further depleted the roster. The program is off to its worst seven-game start in 12 years and is in danger of its first one-win season since 2005. Syracuse will host Boston College on Saturday, a team trending in the complete opposite direction, a week removed from its own near-upset win in Death Valley. When is BC playing? Saturday, Nov. 7, 2 p.m. Where is BC playing? Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. How to watch? The game will be broadcast on NESN and RSN. Series History Syracuse leads the all-time series, 32-21. The rivalry between the old Big East foes dates back 96 years. In the late ’80s and throughout the ’90s, the Orange had BC’s number. In fact, from 1987 to 1998, Syracuse posted a 10-2 record against the Eagles. Since the Orange joined the ACC in 2013, Syracuse has had a slight edge, winning four of the programs’ seven matchups. The road team has emerged victorious in the last four meetings. BC has stitched together back-to-back blowout wins in the Carrier Dome. Last year, the Eagles racked up a school record 691 total yards of offense and 58 points, the most BC has ever scored in an ACC contest. AJ Dillon and David Bailey combined for 414 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Syracuse’s record: 1-6 (1-5 ACC) Breaking Down the Orange: Offense: Syracuse ranks dead last in the ACC and 100th of 103 FBS teams in total offense. The Orange are averaging a lowly 266.6 yards per game and a ghastly 4.3 yards per play. Things started to fall apart before the season even started, when Syracuse’s top-two returning running backs, Abdul Adams and Jarveon Howard, decided to opt out. Then, during the Orange’s lone win of the season—a 37-20 victory over Georgia Tech—starting tailback Jawhar Jordan went down with a lower-body injury. His replacement, Sean Tucker, got hurt against Clemson. Cooper Lutz, who played slot receiver his first two years at Syracuse before converting to running back this offseason, got the bulk of the carries versus Wake Forest. The injury bug bit starting quarterback Tommy DeVito, too. The redshirt junior gunslinger suffered a season-ending ankle injury at Duke, and the keys were handed over to veteran Rex Culpepper. Despite being one of the best stories in college football, Culpepper has been far from efficient in his three starts this season, completing just 47.3% of his passes and piling up eight turnovers, including a costly fumble against Clemson and a pick-six versus Wake Forest. Babers hasn’t indicated who will start behind center Saturday. True freshman JaCobian Morgan was 7-of-7 for 57 yards and a score in garbage time last weekend.

Freshman QB JaCobian Morgan engineers a scoring drive, capped off by the first TD pass of his career.



ACCN: https://t.co/1ad6GHHKEE pic.twitter.com/TjpALG4fx8 — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) October 31, 2020

Hafley praised the Orange’s wide receiver corps this week, even comparing Nykeim Johnson’s speed to that of Zay Flowers. Taj Harris leads the group with 29 receptions and 446 yards. Johnson’s second with 243, averaging 16.2 yards per catch. Like Harris, Anthony Queeley is a big target on the outside. He has 24 receptions on the year. Tight ends Luke Benson and Aaron Hackett have teamed up for just eight catches in 2020, but three of them have gone for touchdowns. The O-Line, which had only eight scholarship players by mid-October, has allowed 28 sacks—the second-most in the country—although 20 of those have come in three games. Defense: Wednesday night Trill Williams joined AP Preseason First-Team All-American safety Andre Cisco as the second Orange defensive back to opt out midseason and declare early for the 2021 NFL Draft. Even so, Syracuse still has a bunch of talent on the back end, the best position group of Tony White’s 3-3-5 defense. It’s a youth movement, with four freshmen starting in the secondary in each of the past three games. Redshirt freshman Garrett Williams has started every game this season at corner. He and fellow CB Ifeatu Melifonwu have gone the most targets without allowing a touchdown pass this year, according to Pro Football Focus. All in all, Syracuse has conceded 245.4 passing yards per game, ninth among ACC teams

Most targets without a TD allowed this season:



1. Garrett Williams, Syracuse - 38

2. Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse - 33 pic.twitter.com/YzrJLmqdR0 — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 27, 2020