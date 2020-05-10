News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-10 19:03:40 -0500') }} football Edit

One of the nation's top all-purpose backs picks BC

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

The Boston College offense of the future may have just gotten a bit more explosive.Medford (N.J.) Lenape all-purpose back Xavier Coleman announced his commitment to the Eagles.The 5-foot-10, 180-po...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}