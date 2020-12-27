EagleAction - OL Zion Johnson to Return to BC for 2021 Season

OL Zion Johnson to Return to BC for 2021 Season
ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently listed Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson as the seventh-best guard in his 2021 NFL Draft prospect position rankings.
But Johnson isn’t headed to the next level just yet.
The senior announced his plans Sunday morning to return to BC for another year on the Heights. It’ll be his fifth season in the collegiate ranks.
Because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 blanket waiver, Johnson didn’t use a year of eligibility in 2020. He accepted a Senior Bowl invitation in mid-November, which suggested that he’d be leaving the program for the draft this coming spring.
Nevertheless, Johnson, who received All-ACC Third-Team honors this past week, is coming back for year two of the Jeff Hafley era.
Johnson was part of a preseason shakeup in the trenches orchestrated by offensive line coach Matt Applebaum to better fit offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti’s system and fill the void of departing right guard John Phillips. After earning ACC O-Lineman of the Week accolades three times at left guard in 2019, Johnson was moved to the blind side, while left tackle Tyler Vrabel slid across the line to right tackle, and Ben Petrula shifted from right tackle to right guard.
It took Johnson a bit to adjust to the new role.
He posted his lowest Pro Football Focus grade (46.9) of his two-year Eagles career in BC’s season opener at Duke, where he gave up one sack, two hurries, and three pressures. To put that in perspective, Johnson allowed zero sacks, seven hurries, and eight pressures all of 2019, a season in which he played more than 90% of the snaps at left guard.
That said, Johnson was playing in a new pro-style, motion-based scheme that put a much greater emphasis on the pass than Mike Bajakian’s offense from the previous season.
Still, when all was said and done, Johnson accounted for two sacks and seven quarterback hits this season, as well as 18 hurries, and 27 pressures—both team highs—according to PFF. It’s important to note, however, that Johnson (a Phil Steele Preseason Second-Team All-American at guard) improved on the outside as the season progressed.
In fact, the 6-foot-3, 310-pounder posted his two-highest PFF grades in the final month of the season and, before that stretch, performed particularly well against a Clemson defense that currently ranks fourth in the nation in sacks per game (4.0). Versus the top-ranked Tigers, Johnson graded out above 70 in pass and run blocking.
He rounded out the year with the fourth-best pass blocking grade (68.4) and the top run blocking grade (76.1) on the team, according to PFF. And, interestingly enough, his overall PFF offensive grade (76.1) was actually 4.7 points higher than it was in 2019.
Johnson’s upward trend went hand-in-hand with the rest of the offensive line, which allowed zero sacks and paved the way for 180-plus rushing yards in three of BC’s final six games.
Despite taking most of the left guard snaps last year, the Bowie, Maryland, native started only seven games as a junior. Even though he wasn’t immediately inserted into the starting lineup, his impact was undeniable right from the get-go.
After transferring from Davidson, where he made 19 starts on the offensive line and was selected to the PFL All-Conference First Team in 2018, Johnson came off the bench in the early portion of the Eagles’ 2019 campaign and helped bolster a fierce run game. Eventually, he took over the starting role, strengthened BC’s eighth-ranked rushing attack, and developed the reputation as a reliable interior pass protector.
Johnson proved his NFL worth in 2019. This year, he showcased versatility, adapting to a new position and a new scheme without a complete spring ball and normal training camp.
Another season in Chestnut Hill could be what he needs to climb another rung on the draft ladder.