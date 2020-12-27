EagleAction - OL Zion Johnson to Return to BC for 2021 Season

ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently listed Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson as the seventh-best guard in his 2021 NFL Draft prospect position rankings. But Johnson isn’t headed to the next level just yet.

The senior announced his plans Sunday morning to return to BC for another year on the Heights. It’ll be his fifth season in the collegiate ranks. Because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 blanket waiver, Johnson didn’t use a year of eligibility in 2020. He accepted a Senior Bowl invitation in mid-November, which suggested that he’d be leaving the program for the draft this coming spring.

Nevertheless, Johnson, who received All-ACC Third-Team honors this past week, is coming back for year two of the Jeff Hafley era. Johnson was part of a preseason shakeup in the trenches orchestrated by offensive line coach Matt Applebaum to better fit offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti’s system and fill the void of departing right guard John Phillips. After earning ACC O-Lineman of the Week accolades three times at left guard in 2019, Johnson was moved to the blind side, while left tackle Tyler Vrabel slid across the line to right tackle, and Ben Petrula shifted from right tackle to right guard. It took Johnson a bit to adjust to the new role. He posted his lowest Pro Football Focus grade (46.9) of his two-year Eagles career in BC’s season opener at Duke, where he gave up one sack, two hurries, and three pressures. To put that in perspective, Johnson allowed zero sacks, seven hurries, and eight pressures all of 2019, a season in which he played more than 90% of the snaps at left guard.

Rough stretch for BC's O-Line.



Jurkovec picks up a 1st Down on the zone-read, but it's called back because of a Tyler Vrabel holding call.



Then, Victor Dimukeje beats Zion Johnson on a speed rush to land a big hit on Jurkovec, forcing a fumble.



Johnson recovers & BC punts. pic.twitter.com/E4h1IBEURG — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) September 19, 2020