Official to BC makes big impression on Jude Bowry
Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances offensive lineman Jude Bowry was one of BC's official visitors over the weekend and that means his recruitment is a major storyline for anyone with an interest in the Ea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news