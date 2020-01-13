Coming to BC from Ohio State, Hafley arrived with a working knowledge of the lay of the land in the Buckeye State.

It should not have come as a surprise that one of BC's first Class of 2020 targets for new Eagle coach Jeff Hafley would be an Ohio resident.

Truly blessed to receive an offer from Boston College Thank you @CoachSDuggan @MacStephens @CoachJeffHafley @Bostoncollegefb pic.twitter.com/hvjszk8qlB

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound receiver had previously received a few other offers, including UMass and EKU recently.

Before that, dating back to the summer, Holmes had received verbal offers from Rutgers, Toledo, and Kent State.

Holmes camped at Ohio State over the summer, which also helps to explain Hafley's familiarity with him.

With Kobay White's decision to enter the transfer portal Boston College is only slated to return two wide receivers who caught passes during the 2019 season. Hafley's first commitment and signing was Justin Bellido, also a receiver and a former commitment for Minnesota. But Holmes had been widely recruited as a defensive back before BC's involvement and it's not clear where the Eagles would pencil him in on the roster in terms of a position.

With former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec making the decision to transfer to Boston College that is almost certainly going to be a selling point to wide receivers.

Holmes contributed on offense (receiver), defensive (corner), and special teams (returns) for Cleveland Heights as a senior.