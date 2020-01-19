Offer Analysis: BC now targeting 2021 Philly WR
We should get a pretty good idea soon of how much Boston College plans on targeting and prioritizing certain areas on the recruiting map but it's still a little too early to tell.Right now the new ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news