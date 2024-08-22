CHESTNUT HILL - I thought Wednesday was Day 17, but I think I've lost track. Anyways, it was the best day for the offense in about a week on Thursday, here's everything from the two hour session on what was an absolutely perfect morning for football...



-Once again Newton and Waltham traffic screwed me, but still got there around 9:10 in time for the start of team stuff...



-No Reed Harris, Datrell Jones, Lpgan Taylor, Grayson James or Cam Martinez still. Kye Robichaux and Turbo Richard were both back practicing. Also hearing Blackwell will be out for the year, but haven't been able to confirm it yet.



-Missed some of the early 7-on-7 work before team stuff, but did see Johnathan Montague launch two deep TD's to Matt Ragan and Jay Brunelle.



-First bit of 7-on-7 red zone work at 9:25...



*TC - Play blown dead (coverage), hitch to Bond, out to Robichaux, TD to Franklin to the right side of the end zone.



*Robinson - TD to Montrell Wade, PBU by Brody Kidwell (Gr.), back-to-back short TD's to McLaughlin.



-Third down work coming out of the shadow of their own end zone...



*TC - Incomplete right for Morales, incomplete short to Robichaux, sack for McConnell, deep comeback for Bradley (had to hold/scramble for a bit), quick tackle by Kolenge on a run by Ward, short run for Robichaux.



*Robinson - scramble, scramble, sack McConnell.



*Montague - Incompletion to Johnson, scramble, good run by Turbo.



-Special teams work for a bit before getting back into a team red zone period...



*TC - Short run Robichaux, TD (seam) to Morales on a very good ball, nifty little side arm throw to Bond on a hitch, keeper on a read, incompletion, incompletion.



*Robinson - Run for Turbo, Owen McGowan PBU vs. Ragan over the middle, incomplete to McLaughlin, crosser to Edgehille, shovel to McDonald, Johnson drops a perfectly thrown fade into the back right corner of the EZ.



-Team stays down one end and goes into goal-to-go situations, ball at the 3 yard line...



*TC - TD run for Kye, sick little Pat Mahomes-esque flip to Ward for a TD, rollout/PA TD pass to Ward across the formation (wide open).



*Robinson - TD run for Turbo, play blown dead (multiple guys could have had a sack), Turbo TD run (although it might have been blown dead early, I thought he got in).



-Kickoff work. Really looking forward to seeing some of these guys get a chance to return full speed, there's a few (McGowan/Ward) that can break it.



-Back to work coming out of their own end with the ball on the 5 yard line...



*TC - Deep ball to Skeete (nice throw) that beats Jackson, good run for Robichaux showing some great burst, deep slant to Bradley against Jackson, Horsely bats down a screen, keeper for TC, quick slant to Bond. Arguably the best the O has looked in days.



*Robinson - Short run for Turbo, deep PBU for Ryan Turner vs. Wade, out to McLaughlin (might've hit the ground though), incompletion, incompletion, short run for McDonald.



-Team period reset, now working on tempo, ball at the O's 45 yard line...



*TC - Short run for Ward, short pass to Bond, short run for Ward, incomplete to Skeete deep vs. Jackson, incomplete to Bond over the middle.



*Robinson - Short run for Turbo, good chunk run for Turbo, quick stop on a QB run for McConnell, crosser to McLaughlin, quick run stop for Kolenge, screen to McLaughlin blown up, complete over the deep middle to Wade, McDonald stuffed, Bryce Steele PBU over the middle vs. Wade, incompletion to Edgehille.



-End of game situational work again (catch, clock, hurry the FG team onto the field) before O'Brien calls them over to the far field for sprints at 10:27.



Offense took a step forward, hopefully they can build off it the last three days of practice Friday, Saturday and Sunday. I unfortunately won't be there Friday (Pats coverage) but will have updates from the final two days this weekend. 17 out of 20 (21?) practices isn't bad.