CHESTNUT HILL - After a night practice on Saturday BOB had the guys back at it around 9:15 on Sunday morning for the eighth training camp practice.



As always, everything I saw for 2+ hours...



-Indy/stretch/indy to start as usual.



-After hurting his left hand late on Saturday, Datrell Jones was out there with a brace (soft cast?) on his left hand. BOB didn't speak today so no specifics but I'd have to assume he'll be ok to go by FSU. Jerand Bradley was also out of the non-contact jersey. Logan Taylor still walking around with no boot but not participating. Broome in pads but not really participating.



--Bill O'Brien stopped a WR/QB drill down by the end zone early, walked WR's through certain details when QB's were missing on like 3-4 straight balls. After the corrections, TC laid three perfect dimes into the back right corner. Details, details, details.



-At 10:20 BOB called the entire team up and lit them up for effort and intensity. The team wasn't in pads, but he wasn't happy. The overall message was guys should be leading not just coaches and that this staff can take the team where they want to go given his past success in 'rebuilds' (Penn State and the Texans were specific examples he used) before breaking the huddle. Intensity definitely better the rest of the way.



-7-on-7 around 10:30ish...



*TC - hitch to Morales, out to Morales, short to Bond, deep(ish) out to Skeete.

*James - hitch to Franklin, incomplete, hitch to Danny Edgehille, completion to Edehille.

*Robinson - short hitch to Jordan McDonald, deep incomplete for Ismael Zamor, crosser for Luke McLaughlin, incompletion deep.



-Red zone 7-on-7 up next, looked like the ball was at or inside the 10 though...



*TC - hitch TD to Bond, Reed Harris TD in the back of the end zone, incompletion (Khari Johnson in coverage), TD to Skeete in the left corner.

*James - hitch TD to Morales, PBU for Carter Davis against Bradley in the back of the EZ (ripped the ball away as they went to the ground), TD to Edgehille (he's come on strong this last week), incomplete fade (didn't see to who).



-Situational down and distance team period...



*TC - would-be sack for Johnson, incompletion (looking for Skeete), screen to Bond, incompletion, 'sack' for Horsely, Sedarious McConnell and Bryquice Brown sniff out an outside run.

*James - short to Franklin, deep middle completion to Dino, scramble, Josiah Griffin nearly picks off a screen, incomplete crosser.



-Kick off return work. McGowan, Kye, Ward, Bond, Turbo, Bugg Jones field kicks.



-Team period backed up inside their own end zone...



*TC - short run for Kye, false start by Ozzy followed by a sick deep ball to Skeete over KP Price, Ezeiruaku sack, short run for Ward, drop by Ward (heard footsteps), incomplete crosser.

*James - short run for Turbo, deep post to McGowan vs. Bugg Jones, incomplete, rollback and then deep throw across the field to McLaughlin who catches it in front of Davis and Kahlil Ali, Owen McGowan PBU, diving pick on a tipped ball for Ali.



-Back to team red zone...



*TC - screen to Bond, jump ball TD for Harris in the back left corner over Tucker, no gain for Turbo, Cheek blows up a run in the backfield, short TD catch for Ward, short run Ward.

*James - short run Turbo, sack for Jones on a blitz, run stuff for Griffin, run stuff against McDonald (didn't see who), Davis PBU on a fade to Bradley, TD run (missed who).



-Two minute drill to end the day. Ball at the 50, one timeout each side of the ball, 55 seconds on the clock...



*TC - Skeete drops a deep ball (wide ass open) against Johnson, Harris brings down a deep ball with a sick leaping catch on the right sideline against Tucker. Tucker was adamant it was incomplete but the staff gave it to him down to the 20 yard line...incomplete, incomplete, false start Skeete, incomplete (pressure from Okpala), TC appears to scramble for 1st down on 4th down but staff says he's short.

*James - short to Ward, deep ball to Bradley against Brown down to the 15ish yard line, incomplete, short to Bradley to about the 3 yard line. Offense told they have 2 plays to get it in...incompletion, Hala and Griffin combine for a sack to end it.



-11:30 conditioning to wrap it up.



Eagles have a day off on Monday before getting back to it on Tuesday. Wednesday is set to be a scrimmage. No days off (after Monday) until the 19th which is the local Media Day.