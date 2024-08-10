CHESTNUT HILL - The Eagles threw on the pads for the first time Saturday night.



The practice was originally supposed to be in Alumni, but following practice Bill O'Brien said the new scoreboards weren't ready. So, instead, the team was out behind Fish on the grass fields under the lights.



You know the drill by now, here's everything I caught for the 2.5 hour session...



-No parking ticket this time for starters. I know you were all just dying with anticipation to know how it would go.



-Saw Redskins and Lions scouts on hand. There might have been two others, but couldn't tell what shirts they were wearing ( same ones).



-Spotted Logan Taylor walking around without a boot. Still not participating, but obviously a good sign. Jerand Bradley was back out there too, just in a yellow (gold?) non-contact jersey. Broome was in pads again too but I didn't see him do much. Feels like they're just being very cautious with everyone who they need to be cautious with.



-Early stretch and walkthrough as usual to start things off before QB's and WR's worked on two-man routes down by the end zone. Very competitive 1-v-1's followed that. Videos of all of it are in the other Day 7 thread. There was a SICK diving grab by Bond that's worth checking out. Skeete and Tucker almost got into it while chirping each other early on. The CM on CM fire is real. Both guys always end up better because of it.



-Funny little thing before stretching: DiBiaso brought James and TC over to "meet" me asking if I knew them. I was like, dude, of course I do. I thought he was trying to get me in trouble for fanning the 'James COULD play eventually' fire early in camp. Those are the neat little interactions that make the job unique.



-First team period at 6:46...



*Unfortunately, me and two other media members there missed the first set of reps for TC on the other end of the field because we weren't sure if we were allowed on the other side yet. It's only the third or 4th practice I've ever been at out there after Hafley kept everything closed off over the last four years.



*Did see a nice deep slant to Bond from James and then caught the second drives for each guy...



*TC drive - swing to Bond, short to Ward, TC keeps for a nice little run.

*James drive - Jones stuffed on a run, short to McGowan, Owen McGowan and Cam Martinez blow up a screen, Jones puts his shoulder down and runs through a Kwan Williams tackle.



-Special teams/gunner period. A lot of intensity here with the pads on and guys went at it good. Anthony Ferrucci drew the biggest "ohhhh" from the sidelines, trucking a teammate (missed who) during the drill.



-Little bit of 7-on-7's just after 7:00...



*TC - slant to Skeete, incomplete deep down the left sideline for Harris. BOB immediately had some advice/coaching for him on the play, probably a ball he could have caught. Also immediately thought 'man, it's nice to have an offensive minded guy. Haf would have just let it go'...short pass to Ward, short pass to Bond.



*James - hitch over the middle for Franklin, incomplete to Dino, slant to Dino, scramble



*Robinson/Delaportas - Robinson completions to Danny Edgehille and my guy Luke McLaughlin, Delaportas threw an ugly pick to Victor Nelson.



-Red zone 7-on-7 up next...



*TC - Incompletion, TD to Harris, PBU by Jackson against Harris, incomplete back right corner (missed who it was intended for).



*James - Sick one-handed grab for a TD in the back left corner for Edgehille (might be making a push to make the team), short to Edgehille, fade TD to McGowan.



-Team period...



*TC - sack for Khari Johnson, batted ball Okpala, sack Okpala, drop by Bond (pressure by Crouch). scramble, run for Ward.



-Real quick, it's worth noting that Johnson was all over the field more than I've ever really noticed. While my scheme knowledge isn't other worldly, he looked like a safety, LB and a DB all in one at times. He might be very, very versatile in Tim Lewis' defense.



*James - throwaway, screen for Datrell Jones is snuffed out, crosser for McGowan, tip ball pick for Bryquice Brown, hitch McGowan, Griffin forces an incompletion with pressure.



-Punt work. McGowan (it's his job first in my opinion), Ward, Martinez, Turbo and Jackson all fielded punts (no real returns). Jackson did muff one though.



-Back to team coming out of their own end zone...



*TC - run Ward, short pass Ward, (missed this play), scramble X2.



*James - Huge, hard run by Kye, (missed next play), short hitch to Franklin, short run for Jones, great little sideline route and grab for McLaughlin. You all know Wes Welker 2.0 has been on my radar since March. I just love the way he runs routes, it's literally identical and I think he should absolutely be on the field for 3rd-&-7 or 8.



-At this point saw Jones getting his hand looked at and he left. Hopefully it's nothing serious, this RB room is VERY deep and everyone has contributed in camp.



*Robinson drive - Talking too much and didn't chart his drive, but did see Griffin fly off the edge for a sack.



-Red zone work again...



*TC - short to Kye, seed of a TD to the front right pylon for Ward (great throw), run stuff Crouch, (missed this play), catch and run for (I thought) Ward. He reaches the ball over the goal line and fumbles through the end zone. Will Lawing lost his mind on him. BOB said it was Bond when I asked him about it after practice. Pretty sure it was Ward, but either way that won't fly with this staff.



*James - sick little jump pass for Turbo, TD pass to Turbo, run stuff, TD passes to McGowan and Turbo, TD run for Turbo.



-Situational football time. 1:10 on the clock, field goal wins the game. Couldn't hear how many TO's BOB said they had...



*TC - scramble, throw away, run for Ward, sideline to Skeete, short pass to Ward, sideline pass to Ward, incomplete sideline. Luca Lombardo misses a 50 yard FG.



*James - incomplete, incomplete, scramble. BOB yells 'game's not over!' before a gotta-have-it 4th down. Big conversion to Franklin, then another huge gain for Franklin down inside the 10. Run stuff, Lombardo hits the field goal with 0:03 left.



-BOB calls them up at 8:11.



He wasn't thrilled with the intensity and execution given that it's a week in and it was the first time guys could really hit each other. To that point, I was pretty surprised it wasn't more physical.



Guys have a quick turn around with a 9:15 practice on Saturday morning, it'll be interesting to see if they're back in pads again tomorrow.



Still a ways to go, but we're inching closer to FSU.