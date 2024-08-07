CHESTNUT HILL - Wednesday's session was by far the most entertaining and competitive through the first week.



There were big hits (sort of, by non-pads standards) and some great plays on both sides of the ball. Here's everything I saw inside Fish for just under three hours...



-Jack Del Rio and Mark Whipple were both in the house. This was two straight days for Del Rio, but neither one is on the staff, just catching up with BOB.



-Several NFL scouts on hand, I think about 5, but the only one that actually had his team clearly represented with clothing was a guy from the Colts.



-Jerand Bradley did not participate in practice but was out there with his team.



-First bit of 1-v-1's in camp around 9:20, I charted a handful of them before videoing others (check out the other thread for the vids, lots of good stuff there)...



*Turbo Richard beats Ryan Turner on a crosser, ball from James.

*Incomplete pass from James to Martin Laham, coverage by Bugg Jones.

*TC comeback to Ismael Zamor against Amari Jackson.

*Out from TC to Zach Schnorrbusch vs. Batson.

*Ashton McShane locks up Jay Brunelle (from TC).

*Bryquice Brown shuts down Bond on a back shoulder throw from TC.

*James hits Dino Tomlin on a slant vs. Max Tucker.

*Jayden McGowan nice grab in front of Carter Davis (ball from James).

*Isaiah Farris shuts down Skeete on a crosser (from James).

*Luke McLaughlin beats Turner to the sideline for a nice grab (from James).



-Walkthrough a little after 9:30.



-First team period a few minutes later...one thing I have noticed is it seems like DelaPortas may be ahead of Robinson for the No. 3 role. I'm obviously usually focused on the side of the field with TC and James, but seemingly every time I look over it's PD and not JR repping. It could just be terrible timing on my part, but interesting...



*TC drive - short run Robichaux, Okpala wraps up Kye two yards in the backfield, PBU for KP Price deep in the end zone against Harris, quick out to Kye.

*James drive - short pass to Datrell Jones, short run for Jones, scramble, really nice designed run (probably would have been about a 25 yard TD).

*TC drive - hard run by Ward, short pass to Ward (great pocket movement by TC), Daveon Crouch run stuff, bad snap from Drew Kendall = lap for the O, TC takes off for a nice run on a read option, hitting the sideline yelling "yeahhh!" and almost smoking me in the process.

*James drive - Great leaping grab over the middle heading towards the right sideline for Dino, Brown blows up a screen.



-KOR work for about 10 minutes before heading into 7-on-7 at 10:00...



*TC drive - short hitch Kye, short hitch Bond, slant to Bond vs. Cam Martinez, short pass to Bond.

*James drive - Crosser to Turbo back-to-back plays (although Khari Johnson would have decapitated him in a live setting), crosser to Turbo, completion up the seam to Matt Ragan.

*TC drive short to. Morales (he had a fantastic day), incomplete to Bond, incomplete middle (think it hit a coach's hand at the LOS), crosser to Harris.

*James drive - short to McGowan, deep ball TD to McGowan (dime), run stuff Batson coming down, seam to Jeremiah Franklin, short to Franklin.



-Back to team period, but this time at the O's 25 with tempo being the focus...



*TC drive - short run Ward, short crosser SKeete, huge completion up the seam to Morales down to the D's 40 (would have been a long TD if not blown dead), run stuff Okpala, shirt run Ward, crosser to Franklin on 3rd-&-1, short out to Ward.

*James drive - no gain Kye, short pass to McGowan, incomplete to Franklin, run stuff (missed who), similar play as Morales' but to Franklin down the seam to the D's 45, short run Kye, Johnson sort of lays the wood to Dino blowing up a screen, short pass for McGowanb which he takes in for a TD (30ish yards).



-Team period reset, ball at their own 30...



*TC drive - Jones stuffed on a run, deep shot to Morales on an RPO, TC is pressured and fumbles falling on it, Kam Arnold sack.

*James drive - Run Turbo, short pass McGowan, short run (missed who), crosser to McGowan.



-Punt work.



-Red zone period around 10:40. Really, really competitive and the play of the summer so far...



*TC drive - Tucker PBU in the EZ vs. Bond, short run Ward, Jalen Cheek PBU on a slant vs. Harris, Crouch goes full extension on an out to the right sideline, diving to pick the ball off. Staff and D went absolutely nuts. Price forces fumble on Jones run, Ezeiruaku recovers. TC 10-ish yard TD run.

*James drive - back-to-back bad snaps, Kye stuffed, PBU for Turner against Montrell Wade, swing to McGowan.

*TC drive - (ball on the 6) no gain Turbo run, TD run for Turbo with a great team celly.

*James drive - Jones TD run, Jones stuffed, Dino TD grab (might have been a sack though).



-Kicking competition between Liam Connor and Luca Lombardo. Didn't see all of them, but Connor just squeaked home 48 and 50 yarders, while Lombardo was wide. But, Lombardo's leg is light years ahead of Connor's. If accurate, they would have been good from 60. I think that competition battle goes right up to FSU week.



-Sprints at 10:54.



Eagles have their first day off on Thursday before practicing all weekend.