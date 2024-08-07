PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03TUIyRFJTSEdQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Observations From Training Camp - Day 5

Kevin Stone • EagleAction
Staff Writer
@kstone06

CHESTNUT HILL - Wednesday's session was by far the most entertaining and competitive through the first week.

There were big hits (sort of, by non-pads standards) and some great plays on both sides of the ball. Here's everything I saw inside Fish for just under three hours...

-Jack Del Rio and Mark Whipple were both in the house. This was two straight days for Del Rio, but neither one is on the staff, just catching up with BOB.

-Several NFL scouts on hand, I think about 5, but the only one that actually had his team clearly represented with clothing was a guy from the Colts.

-Jerand Bradley did not participate in practice but was out there with his team.

-First bit of 1-v-1's in camp around 9:20, I charted a handful of them before videoing others (check out the other thread for the vids, lots of good stuff there)...

*Turbo Richard beats Ryan Turner on a crosser, ball from James.
*Incomplete pass from James to Martin Laham, coverage by Bugg Jones.
*TC comeback to Ismael Zamor against Amari Jackson.
*Out from TC to Zach Schnorrbusch vs. Batson.
*Ashton McShane locks up Jay Brunelle (from TC).
*Bryquice Brown shuts down Bond on a back shoulder throw from TC.
*James hits Dino Tomlin on a slant vs. Max Tucker.
*Jayden McGowan nice grab in front of Carter Davis (ball from James).
*Isaiah Farris shuts down Skeete on a crosser (from James).
*Luke McLaughlin beats Turner to the sideline for a nice grab (from James).

-Walkthrough a little after 9:30.

-First team period a few minutes later...one thing I have noticed is it seems like DelaPortas may be ahead of Robinson for the No. 3 role. I'm obviously usually focused on the side of the field with TC and James, but seemingly every time I look over it's PD and not JR repping. It could just be terrible timing on my part, but interesting...

*TC drive - short run Robichaux, Okpala wraps up Kye two yards in the backfield, PBU for KP Price deep in the end zone against Harris, quick out to Kye.
*James drive - short pass to Datrell Jones, short run for Jones, scramble, really nice designed run (probably would have been about a 25 yard TD).
*TC drive - hard run by Ward, short pass to Ward (great pocket movement by TC), Daveon Crouch run stuff, bad snap from Drew Kendall = lap for the O, TC takes off for a nice run on a read option, hitting the sideline yelling "yeahhh!" and almost smoking me in the process.
*James drive - Great leaping grab over the middle heading towards the right sideline for Dino, Brown blows up a screen.

-KOR work for about 10 minutes before heading into 7-on-7 at 10:00...

*TC drive - short hitch Kye, short hitch Bond, slant to Bond vs. Cam Martinez, short pass to Bond.
*James drive - Crosser to Turbo back-to-back plays (although Khari Johnson would have decapitated him in a live setting), crosser to Turbo, completion up the seam to Matt Ragan.
*TC drive short to. Morales (he had a fantastic day), incomplete to Bond, incomplete middle (think it hit a coach's hand at the LOS), crosser to Harris.
*James drive - short to McGowan, deep ball TD to McGowan (dime), run stuff Batson coming down, seam to Jeremiah Franklin, short to Franklin.

-Back to team period, but this time at the O's 25 with tempo being the focus...

*TC drive - short run Ward, short crosser SKeete, huge completion up the seam to Morales down to the D's 40 (would have been a long TD if not blown dead), run stuff Okpala, shirt run Ward, crosser to Franklin on 3rd-&-1, short out to Ward.
*James drive - no gain Kye, short pass to McGowan, incomplete to Franklin, run stuff (missed who), similar play as Morales' but to Franklin down the seam to the D's 45, short run Kye, Johnson sort of lays the wood to Dino blowing up a screen, short pass for McGowanb which he takes in for a TD (30ish yards).

-Team period reset, ball at their own 30...

*TC drive - Jones stuffed on a run, deep shot to Morales on an RPO, TC is pressured and fumbles falling on it, Kam Arnold sack.
*James drive - Run Turbo, short pass McGowan, short run (missed who), crosser to McGowan.

-Punt work.

-Red zone period around 10:40. Really, really competitive and the play of the summer so far...

*TC drive - Tucker PBU in the EZ vs. Bond, short run Ward, Jalen Cheek PBU on a slant vs. Harris, Crouch goes full extension on an out to the right sideline, diving to pick the ball off. Staff and D went absolutely nuts. Price forces fumble on Jones run, Ezeiruaku recovers. TC 10-ish yard TD run.
*James drive - back-to-back bad snaps, Kye stuffed, PBU for Turner against Montrell Wade, swing to McGowan.
*TC drive - (ball on the 6) no gain Turbo run, TD run for Turbo with a great team celly.
*James drive - Jones TD run, Jones stuffed, Dino TD grab (might have been a sack though).

-Kicking competition between Liam Connor and Luca Lombardo. Didn't see all of them, but Connor just squeaked home 48 and 50 yarders, while Lombardo was wide. But, Lombardo's leg is light years ahead of Connor's. If accurate, they would have been good from 60. I think that competition battle goes right up to FSU week.

-Sprints at 10:54.

Eagles have their first day off on Thursday before practicing all weekend.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Jvc3RvbmNvbGxlZ2Uucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL29ic2VydmF0aW9ucy1mcm9tLXRyYWluaW5nLWNhbXAt ZGF5LTUiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypu dWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1l bnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0 RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1 ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNz LmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMu c3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAg ZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNj b3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRw cyUzQSUyRiUyRmJvc3RvbmNvbGxlZ2Uucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZv YnNlcnZhdGlvbnMtZnJvbS10cmFpbmluZy1jYW1wLWRheS01JmM1PTIwMjI3 MzMwNzgmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8 IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK