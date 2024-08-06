CHESTNUT HILL - Jumping right into it. Here's everything I saw for just about the entire practice before having to head to Foxborough...



-Jack Del Rio was in the house.



-Indy, stretching and walk throughs as usual to start, wrapped up at about 9:20 before heading into 7-on-7's. The QB's and DB's rotated each end of the field but I stuck on one side...



*TC drive - short to Bradley, incomplete left sideline, out to Franklin, PBU on a deep post in the end zone for Jackson against Skeete, dump off to Datrell Jones, out to Morales, slant to Harris.

*James drive - Short pass to Laham, short pass to McGowan, completion to Laham left sideline, overthrow deep post for Tomlin, incompletion, deep slant to Ismael Zamor (absolute dart in double coverage into a very tight window against Isaiah Farris and Victor Nelson), short to McGowan, short to Danny Edgehille.





-Walkthrough and then first team period at 9:30ish...



*TC drive - swing to Ward, Ezeiruaku gets the edge and blows up a run, short Ward run, read option keep for TC, Okpala and Horsely get immediate pressure to force an incompletion.

*James drive - Screen Dino, intermediate completion Dino, Cam Martinez and Sione Hala combo run stuff, Carter Davis comes down and blows up a run outside.

*TC drive - Two straight good runs by Robichaux, out to Morales, short run outside Turbo Richard.

*James drive - Nice run for Jones, combo run stuff Quintavious Hutchins and Kwan Williams, pressure from Hutchins (late completion to Turbo), Davis blows up a screen.



-Another indy/special teams period before getting back to 7-on-7 a little before 10:00...



*TC drive - PBU for Martinez against Bond (having a very good camp 4 days in), short to Morales, incompletetion.

*James drive - Out to McGowan, deep out to McGowan ont he right sideline, short to Matt Ragan, short to McGowan.

*TC drive - Short pass to Ward, dart in the middle of the field to Bradley in a tight window against Price and Martinez (TC's best throw of camp), crosser to Morales, Bradley goes up and gets a deep ball down the left sideline in between Martinez and Davis.

*James drive - Deep post TD to Harris (pump faked the crap out of the defense), hospital ball to Franklin (would have gotten him killed in a real game, freshman Tommy Cuisck held up but still hit him pretty good), hitch to Harris, pick for Cole Batson (McGowan fell down during the route over the deep middle).



-Team period again at 10:05...



*TC drive - Run for Jones, hitch to Bond, scramble, deep in for Bradley would have been like a 60 yard TD catch and run.

*James drive - Run stuff for Rooks, crosser to McGowan, Rooks pressure forces incompletion, short pass to Franklin.

*Robinson drive - Scramble, 'sack' for Gilbert Tongrongu, run for Turbo, incompletion to Ragan.

*TC drive - Screen to Skeete, short pass to Jones, PBU for Khari Johnson against Skeete over the middle, short pass to Bradley where he gave Jackson one of the most violent stiff arms I've ever seen live along the left sideline.



-Saw BOB and Del Rio sharing a quick laugh during another special teams period.



_Back to team period with 20:00 on the clock and the ball at the offense's 25...



*TC drive - Horsely and Rooks combo run stuff, decent run for Ward, short throw on a roll out to Ward, great diving catch over the middle by Bond, Horsely run stuff, outside run for Robichaux, Max Tucker and Price blanket Skeete on a deep shot, incompletion to Bond.

*James drive - (Missed first play sneezing), run stuff for Edwin Koelenge, incompletion short, short completion in the seam to Jones that would have gone for a long TD, run stuff for Okpala, run stuff for Koelenge, Tongrongu blows up a RB screen, hitch to Franklin.



There was about 15 minutes left in practice when I took off at this point, but this was by far the team's cleanest day. No fights, no scrums, just ball. The back-and-forth between the offense and defense in terms of success is what you want to see, but right now the defensive line has been the Team MVP in my opinion through four days.



Eagles are back at it at 8:30 on Wednesday morning before their first day off on Thursday.