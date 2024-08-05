CHESTNUT HILL - Sorry for the delay on this, sick as a dog and went right to Pats camp after another 2.5 hour marathon session for BOB & the staff.



As usual, here's everything I saw...



-The usual indy periods and team walk throughs for the first half hour/45 minutes or so. Team was inside for the first time as grass outside was unplayable after rain last night.



-First team period was 7-on-7's around 9:20...



*TC drive - short to Bradley, deep ride sideline for Skeete, out to Harris, swing pass Ward, comeback for Martin Laham, short Morales, slant Bradley, crosser Jeremiah Franklin.

*James drive - Shirt to Harris, short to McGowan, left sideline to Ragan, incomplete deep post to Ismael Zamor, short to Jordan McDonald, short to Ragan, near-pick for Carter Davis, crosser to Danny Edhehille.



-Another quick walkthrough period before team period on each half of the field...



*TC drive - short run for Ward, crosser to Bond with great pocket presence from TC, drop WR screen (missed who), run for Ward.

*James drive - Screen to Dino, run for Kye, nice grab for Dino, Owen McGowan blows up a screen with Kye, drawing a loud roar from the sideline.

*TC drive - Bond screen, KP Price blows up a an outside run by Kye, Khari Johnson drops an easy INT, short catch for Bradley.

*Few hand offs for James before the next period which was special teams.



-Back to 7-on-7...



*TC drive - Crosser to Skeete, (missed this play), deep in and a great grab by Dino.

*James drive - short pass to Ward, short pass to Franklin, short pass to Datrell Jones, short to McGowan.

*TC drive - Short to Bradley, PBU for Price against Skeete on the sideline, incomplete to Bond.

*James drive - two short completions to Ragan and one to Turbo Richard.



Team period at 10:07...



*TC drive - Kam Arnold could have decapitated Skeete over the middle but ball falls incomplete, would-be sack for Cam Horsely, TC puts on quite a move while scramble, shaking a defender out of his shoes (missed the number) but it drew an audible gasp from players and coaches, short pass to Bradley.

*James drive - incomplete screen, short dump to Robichaux, screen to Robichaux.

*TC drive - George Rooks blows up a run, deep slant to Bond, scramble, blown up run, short pass to Skeete.

*James drive - Run for Kye, crosser to Harris, screen Ward, drop by Harris.



-Special teams period again at 10:20, this time punters worked on pinning the ball inside the five while guys worked on being down field to stop it.



-What had been BC's cleanest practice so far with no BOB yelling, fights/scrums or laps quickly turned a bit ugly when the team moved to an 'eight plays in a row' period...



*TC drive - screen to Bond, run stuff for Rooks, short pass to Ward, false start (didn't see who) Okpala and Crouch combined sack, Ward run (first scrum of the day and I believe the 5th of practice ensues. BOB tries to let players break it up before getting on them to get back in the huddle), crosser to Franklin, no gain on a run by Jones, short pass to Ward.

*James drive - Kye breaks a big run, Kye drags defenders for another nice run, Dino drop deep wide open, Sione Hala pick-six on a short pass over the middle, no gain on a run by Turbo, no gain for Turbo, PBU for Bryquice Brown, short run for Kye.

*Peter Delaportas drive - Short run for Turbo, combined run stuff for Kwan Williams and Gilbert Tongrongu, Ty Clemons blows up an outside run, McDonald run for no gain, nice grab on a tipped ball by Edgehille, completion to Mike Landolfi for little to no gain.



-Back to another full team period at 10:49...



*TC drive - short run Jones, short completion (missed who) but another scrum ensued as the defense was constantly trying to strip and punch out balls after every whistle on Monday. BOB colorfully tells the team there will be repercussions for fighting going forward...short pass to Franklin, Ward stuffed, Turbo screen, Davis PBU against Tomlin.



-BOB had the team run gassers for the final five minutes or so before calling them up at 10:54 to officially end Day 3.



This defense has been impressive through three days. I'd lean like 60-40 in terms of them carrying the play so far. I still believe James is going to breathe down TC's neck all camp and I also think this fan base is going to be impressed with both the run game and run defense, they've each had their moments.



The Eagles are back to work at 8:30 on Tuesday morning for Day No. 4.