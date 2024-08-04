CHESTNUT HILL - Day 2 of training camp for BC was another near 2.5 hour marathon session, but not nearly as hot as it was on Saturday.



The offense had a better performance, but there's still a lot to clean up as well. As always, here's everything I saw...



-Freshman wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr. and graduate receiver Martin Laham were the first two guys to have their cleats touch the grass behind Fish Field House, jogging out around 9:15. Practice got underway around 9:30. Bill O'Brien was out at 9:21.



-Right when the horn blew to start the first indy period, O'Brien reminded his guys of how close the season opener is, yelling '"Labor Day Night!"



-Saw four scouts right around stretch time. Saw Browns, Cowboys and Raiders shirts, couldn't get the last one.



-Ball security drill for everyone for a few minutes after stretching, then a long indy period. Balls again hit the ground a few times early for the QB's & WR's. O'Brien stopped them, let them know the standard needs to be raised and then had them continue. Both Tommy Castellanos and Grayson James had some really nice throws, but also overshot some guys too.



-During a brief time of two and three-man rout concepts, James was fantastic, fitting balls into tight windows both over the middle and to the sideline. If he was throwing a Vortex the thing would have been whistling so loud. Here's what I had for both guys...



*TC with short-to-intermediate completions to Reed Harris and Dino Tomlin. He also hit Kamari Morales outside against graduate DB (from Ohio State) Cam Martinez.

*James incompletion to Harris (missed against who), comeback for Dino against Martinez, bullet outside to Latham against Carter Davis, comeback for Jay Brunelle vs. Isaiah Farris, short completion to Anthony Ferrucci against Juan Zabal, incompletion high intended for Zach Schnorrbusch.

*Jacobe Robinson hits Montrell Wade for a short completion, crosser over the middle to Nate Johnson, PBU for Carter Davis against (I think) Bond, swing pass to Turbo Richard, check down to Ferrucci, slant to Brunelle.



-Quick walkthrough period for both O and D before first team period. TC and James each had two drives...



*TC hands off to Robichaux who breaks a nice run, throwback to Treshaun Ward, screen for Bond, incompletion outside.

*James scrambles, and the offense has a false start. I missed who, but the entire unit was sent for a lap (2nd day in a row) by both Will Lawing and O'Brien. O'Brien reminded them in not-so-nice fashion that they had eight false starts against FSU last season...run for Datrell Jones, short pass to Matt Ragan, hand off to Jones.

*TC hands off to Ward, run stuff for Kwan Williams, crosser for Bond, scramble.

*James with a screen for Jones, short completion to Harris, short completion to Ragan, handoff to Ward. On that last rep, Harris and Max Tucker got after it good while engaged blocking, so much so that Tucker's helmet came off. Nothing came of it, but good physicality for 11:00-ish on a Sunday.



-Quick tackling fundamental period before 7-on-7's...



*TC drive - PBU for Amari Jackson against Harris, completion over the middle for Morales (Kam Arnold just missed breaking it up), completion over the middle to Bradley, quick out to Bradley.

*James drive - Incomplete deep for Bradley against Ryan Turner, crosser to Harris, completion up (down?) the seam to Ragan, completion over the middle to Harris.

*TC drive - check down to Morales, PBU deep by Martinez against Bond, incomplete pass to the sideline for Robichaux, Martinez PBU over the middle against Bradley.

*James drive - leaping catch in traffic by Tomlin, PBU for Turner against Tomlin on a slant, dump off to Jones, short completion to Bradley.



-Team period up next. Quick bathroom run so I didn't see everything, but TC did have a few really nice runs and James had an absolute dime down the right sideline deep for Tomlin. Nice runs this period for Jones as well. Based on the amount of opportunities he got in spring ball and these first two days, it feels like they're going to try and keep him involved and he's earning that time.



-Special teams period for about 10 minutes next with another team period starting around 11:30. Castellanos, James and Robinson each got one possession and tempo was the focus...



*TC drive - run for Ward, run for Jones, screen for no gain to Bond, scramble.

*James drive - Screen for Tomlin, designed run, screen Jones, hand off Robichaux, hand off (missed who).

*Robinson drive - (missed it), bad snap, hand off to Turbo, run stuff for Caleb Jones, three straight runs for Turbo, Jordan McDonald breaks a nice run, handoff to McDonald for a short gain. Special teams did up downs for pretty much the whole period on the other field.



-Reset of team period with the ball at the 50 but there was a twist...



*TC drive - Dropped screen to Bond, Morales breaks off a chunk gain. The defense then did pushups. From where we're standing I couldn't hear, but it sure looked like plays of 20+ yards meant pushups for the D and negative plays meant push ups for the O.

*James drive - Huge run for Jones, defense immediately does push ups.

*Robinson drive - short run for Turbo, run stuff for Caleb Jones and the offense does the push ups.



-OL and DL headed inside Fish for some work while the offense stayed out and did 1-on-1's for the last five minutes of practice. The first 4/5 reps were DB's vs. WR's until O'Brien had the WR's just go on air. All throws were deep balls down the sidelines. There were two going at the same time so tough to watch both. Here's what I got though...



*James lays one in to Harris against Turner.

*James dime to Montrell Wade against Tucker.

*TC drop in the bucket to Ismael Zamor vs. Turner.

*TC dime to Brunelle against Tucker.



I stopped trying to chart once the DB's were taken out of the equation.



-BOB wraps things up about 10 minutes before noon before players break off into positional meetings.



This was a much more focused day for everyone it seemed. No scrums, no jaw-jacking, just football.



I will say, if you randomly dropped someone into practice who had never seen BC before and asked them who the starting QB was based on this one practice, they'd have a tough time distinguishing between James and Castellanos. Do I think it's a true battle yet? No, it's only two days in, but after last year I refuse to dismiss it and James' arm is no joke.



These DB's are really good too. They're making life hard on all the receivers more often than not no matter who is throwing the ball, but Sunday was definitely a better day for the offense. Haven't seen a lot of Bryce Steele yet either as he eases back in. It's been mostly Daveon Crouch and Kam Arnold leading the way at LB so far and they've both been very good.



The Eagles are back to work for Day 3 of camp at 8:30 on Monday morning.





