CHESTNUT HILL - Yikes.



Only word to really describe Wednesday's scrimmage. There were some positives late for the offense in red zone work, but overall it was another dominant day for the defense and O'Brien stressed his frustration with the lack of execution at the end of the two hour session.



Anyway, here's everything that went down on Wednesday. This one's going to be a long one, had two & a half pages of notes...



Anyway, here's everything that went down on Wednesday. This one's going to be a long one, had two & a half pages of notes...



-Waltham/Newton traffic screwed me this morning, so didn't park until right around 9:00, but it was the usual stretching/indy./light 7-on-7 and walkthrough stuff before the actual scrimmage started. Campus has been buzzing a bit lately too with the band outside practicing and orientations going on.



-No Harris, Robichaux, James, Jones, Taylor, Richard or Liam Connor. Lombardo has handled all the FG and PAT attempts the last week or so and had a rough day on Wednesday.



-TC got two drives, Robinson got two and Montague got one to start things off. Just going to go in order...



*TC (ball at the offense's 45) - Keep on a read, short run for Ward, sack for Crouch, punt. Low snap/bobble on the snap, O'Brien forced the unit to kick again.



*TC (ball at the offense's 30) - Quick out to Ward, short run by Ward, drop by Bond (good pass protection), screen to McDonald blown up by Tucker, incomplete deep right to McGowan, punt.



*Robinson (ball the offense's 30) - Combined run stuff for Owen McGowan and Kahlil Ali, Koelenge pressures Robinson, who fumbles (tuck rule type play, may have been incomplete) refs don't blow it dead and Brown recovers...run stuff, sack for Hutchins, punt.



*Robinson (ball at the offense's 30) - QB draw, fumble by Anthony Ferrucci (recovered by Koelenge), sack for Koelenge.



*Montague (ball at the offense's 30) - QB draw (he's VERY) quick, incomplete to the flat, scramble for a 1st down, Tongrongou and Holt Fletcher combined run stuff, scramble (pressure from Fletcher), deep TD down the right sideline (59 yards I think) to Martin Laham...wide open.



-TC back out with the ball now at the 50...



Run for Ward, short completion to Skeete, hard run by Ward, overthrow deep fpr Skeete, screen to Bond (looked like TC checked into it at the LOS, good decision if so), scramble (Stoudmire 'tackle' after a yard or two), Lombardo misses from 40 yards (short).



-Robinson drive starting at the offense's 30...



False start, bubble screen to McLaughlin, incomplete right, screen McLaughlin, Ragan drop on the left sideline, punt.



-Ball put back at the 30, TC back out for the 8th drive of the game...



Play action short (forgot to write down who caught it, really well designed and executed wrinkle in this one), completion over the middle to Bond, sideline completion to Skeete (first time the offense had crossed midfield aside from Montague's TD), incomplete screen to McGowan, big 1st down run for Ward on '3rd down,' incomplete crosser to McGowan (ball behind), batted ball by Hutchins, incomplete to McGowan (behind), slant to Bond short of a 1st down on '4th down,' 45 yard FG for Lombardo no good (short).



-Ball put at the 50 and Montague gets another shot...



Good keep and run on an RPO, short run Ferrucci, QB draw, short pass to Edgehille, QB run, drive ended.



-10th drive of the game was Robinson's with the ball placed at the opponent's 45...



Incomplete deep left for Montague, quick out to McLaughlin, sick 1-handed grab by McLaughlin towards the sideline, short run for McDonald, scramble, crosser to McLaughlin, short run McDonald, run stuff, incomplete deep for Dino, Lombardo hits a 41 yard field goal.



-Team took like an end-of-quarter break for a few minutes then it was TC back out with the ball at his own 40, Robinson had the same thing...



*TC - Run for Ward, sack by Ezeiruaku, short pass to Bradley, incomplete deep right to Bond against Ryan Turner, Jaleen Cheek comes down for run stop, WR screen for short gain (couldn't see who), incomplete crosser high.



*Robinson - Swing to McDonald (bad snap), deep in to Dino, screen to Ferrucci (stop by McGowan), scramble, sack for Hutchins, crosser to McLaughlin.



-Onto a red zone period, ball placed at the 18 yard line...



*TC -Short pass to McGowan for little-to-no gain, TD on a slant to Bradley (a guy that size lined up in the slot is so unfair), run stuff on Ward inside the 5, short TD run for McDonald, leaping grab for a TD by Franklin. This was the offense's best few minutes by far.



*Robinson - Read and keep that would have probably been a clean TD, short run Ferrucci, McConnell run stuff, incompletion to the back right corner, Dino makes a sliding catch in the left corner of the EZ for a TD, Robinson TD run, although it might have been a 2 point attempt technically, couldn't hear O'Brien very well with the music.



-Offense now works on coming out of its own end zone...



*TC - Slant to Skeete, crosser to Skeete, no gain on a run by Ward, throw away (pressure from Crouch) false start, Griffin bats down a ball on a WR screen.



*Robinson - Good outside run for McDonald, scramble, short run for Ferrucci, 80ish yard TD on a bomb (deep post) to Dino. Got behind the D, had to wait for it a bit but still had plenty of time for the catch and run.



-Ball placed on the offense's 35, TC back out there, then same for Robinson...



Incompletion, incompletion, out to Franklin (defense called for a face mask), run McDonald, short pass to Morales, throwaway, swing to McDonald, rollout and completion to Skeete, run for McDonald, 5 yard TD run for McDonald, TD pass to Dino (possibly a 2 point conversion). It took a while, but the point of the period was tempo. BC huddled a few times before finally getting into a flow and going with some no huddle.



*Robinson - Run for Ferrucci, incomplete deep down the right sideline, Hutchins and Williams combined sack, false start...quick bathroom break so missed the rest of this drive but was told by another reporter (the only other one there) that nothing to write home about happened.



-Walkthrough and some end of game situational stuff. Lombardo had two more kicks of 55 and 49 yards and missed them both, sending the second one wide right.



-O'Brien called the team up and ripped them a new one for a few minutes. Team is back at it at 8:30 on Thursday morning, very curious to see what type of practice it is. 12 days until FSU.



Ultimately, the past 3-4 practices have belonged to the defense, but this offense isn't inept. The injuries haven't helped with depth being tested. The O-line does concern me a bit, but a line with Ozzy, Drew and (eventually) a healthy Logan on it has to be formidable, right? I legitimately believe this defense is as good as its been playing too, especially the front four and they're making life hard on that OL unit.



I still have concerns about TC taking the next step, but I have to believe a coach like Will Lawing and BOB can get this offense where it needs to be with the talent at WR. That RB depth is an issue, but it's still too early to hit the panic button in my opinion until we see who is and isn't practicing next week when game prep truly starts.

