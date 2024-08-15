CHESTNUT HILL - After the first scrimmage on Wednesday BC was back out behind Fish on Thursday for the 11th training camp practice.



This was probably the shortest session so far (still 2 hours) and the team wasn't in full pads. Here's everything I saw...



-You could kind of feel the monotony today for the first time, at least for me. Not used to covering camp every day after Hafley's closed door policy...



-Eagles were thin at RB on Thursday with both Jones (hand in a cast) and Turbo (took a huge hit on Wednesday) both out. No Logan Taylor still either, although I've been told they're being extra cautious after he had offseason surgery. Still a belief he could suit up Week 1 (I doubt it given the lack of practice) but he should be good to go at some point in September.



-Indy, stretching, indy and walkthrough until about 9:15. WR's and DB's worked a little bit of 3-on-3 routes too.



-First team period at 9:15, mostly run game related. I missed a few completions while in the bathroom (friggin sausage egg & cheese). I did see Coach Huggins literally sprint about 35 yards to go congratulate McDonald on a hard run after he was getting after him a bit on the sidelines moments before.Okapla, Ezeiruaku, Griffin and Crouch all got some good pressure when I was watching as well, but this was a better day for the O-line in general.



-7-on-7 at 9:42...



*TC - slant to Skeete, (missed this snap), slant to Skeete in front of KP Price, swing to McGowan.

*James - Sick jump ball on the left sideline by Bradley against Isaiah Farris, drop by McDonald, PBU over the middle for Kahlil Ali, crosser for McDonald.

*Robinson - (missed this snap), crosser to Zach Schnorrbusch, incompletion, short pass to Hunter Clark.



7-v-7 red zone time...



*TC - short pass to Ward, incomplete EZ shot for Skeete, incomplete back right corner (didn't see intended for who), short pass to Bond.

*James - incomplete swing pass, (missed this snap), great grab for a TD on a jump ball in the back right corner for Montrell Wade, dump off to Ferrucci.



-Team period about 10 minutes before 10:00...



*TC - scramble, PBU for Khari Johnson vs. Bond, short pass to Kye, PBU over the middle for Crouch vs. Ward, run for Kye, sack for Horsely.

*James - screen Dino, Owen McGowan pressure forces incompletion, completion to McDonald and a sick stiff arm on the sideline against Carter Davis, incompletion, Quintayvious Hutchins breaks up a screen (near INT), deep pass to Bradley uncovered down the left sideline.



-Special teams period for a few minutes, mostly kick off work.



-Back to a team period aroun 10:10...



*TC - flea flicker to Skeete (ball a little behind/late), short pass to Ward, sack for Ezeiruaku, drop by Bond, incompletion to Bond.

*James - handoff to McDonald, drop deep by Franklin, sack for Josiah Griffin, Sione Hala run stuff, designed QB run, nice INT over the deep middle for Farris against Dino (just out muscled him for the ball).



-Red zone period...



*TC - short pass to Franklin, TC TD on a draw, out to Skeete, throwaway, Arnold and Okpala combo sack, incomplete to Morales.

*James - run for McDonald, diving TD catch in the back left corner for Bradley, incompletion, run stuff Hala, run stuff Kwan Williams, PBU in the end zone (couldn't see who).



-Final period was team 2:00 drill, TD wins the game...



*TC - incomplete middle for Harris, scramble, great deep back shoulder throw to Bond vs. Khari Johnson, throwaway, short crosser for Franklin, sack Ezeiruaku (timeout), quick out to Morales, throwaway, sack by Ezeiruaku ends drive.

*James - deep dime down the right sideline for Dino vs. Martinez, out to Franklin, short middle to Edgehille, incomplete sideline throw, Hutchins and Griffin combo sack, short middle Franklin, PBU deep middle for McGowan ends the drive.



-Conditioning right around 10:35 to wrap up Day 11.



Eagles are back at it (8:30-10:30) on Friday, 12-2 Saturday and 9:15-11:15 Sunday before a day off on Monday for local Media Day.