CHESTNUT HILL - 19 days away from FSU, the Eagles had their first scrimmage on Wednesday morning inside Alumni.

It was sloppy - particularly on offense - and with referees on hand Bill O"Brien wasn't happy with the amount of flags he saw, particularly for after whistle stuff. His exact quote after practice was "It was okay, it needs to be better...these guys have got to decide what type of team they want to be and we've got to get better. We're getting better, we've definitely improved, but the next time we come out we have to be better."

As usual here's everything I saw during what was another marathon session (nearly 3 hours)...

-Scouts from the Chargers, Eagles, Steelers and Titans were in the house as well as some pretty big time donors. Brian Hoyer was in the house as well.

-Got in right at 9:00 but you all know the drill by now, stretching and indy periods last from like 8:30-9 or so. I sat down next to Zack Cox (now of the Boston Herald) in the bleachers on the opposing sideline just as the first kickoff went up at about 9:05.

-TC and James each got two drives for the first possession with Jacobe Robinson getting one...

*TC - handoff to Ward, Rooks batts a pass down, scramble, punt.

*TC - scramble, option snuffed out, short pass to Franklin, 4th down crosser to McGowan, quick pass to Bond, two runs for Robichaux, dump off to Turbo, 3rd down PBU by Max Tucker, Luca Lombardo 40 yard field goal.

*James - short run for Turbo, dump off to Turbo, false start, slant to Bradley, 60ish yard TD pass to McGowan after he got behind Bugg Jones. Lombardo PAT.

*James - tipped ball pick for Owen McGowan, tipped by Bryquice Brown.

*James - short run Kye, out to Bradley, crosser McGowan, hard run by Kye, incomplete screen, batted ball by McGowan, Edgehille over the middle, Ryan Turner PBU on the sideline, screen Turbo, two short runs Turbo, run stuff McGowan, 10-ish yard TD run on a draw for James. Lombardo PAT.

*Robinson - Handoff, short pass to McLaughlin, sack for Holt Fletcher, OPI on Jordan McDonald on ball out to the flat, run stuff, incompletion, short completion to McLaughlin.





-Reset then back to TC and GJ for 2 drives each, Robinson for one...





*TC - Horsely sack, scramble (x2), short run, screen to Bond, punt.

*TC - (ball at the 35)...run for Kye, incompletion to Harris, slant to Harris, 2 runs for Kye, scramble (Griffin providing pressure), Ezeiruaku blows up a run, no gain for Ward, Okpala blows up a short pass on a roll out, PI on Kim Arnold in the EZ against Harris, run stuff, short TD run for Kye. Lombardo PAT.





-Kickoff. Cam Martinez might be a sneaky weapon if McGowan doesn't turn into the main return guy (I think it's still him though).





*James - short run (missed who), Isaiah Farris strip sack (Griffin recovers), incomplete slant, punt.

*James - short run for Turbo, bad snap and an incompletion deep for Bradley, false start, out to Franklin, 4th down conversion to Bradley, deep drop by Dino Tomlin (absolute dime right through his hands), scramble, short run Turbo, combo sack for McGowan and Griffin, incompletion, punt.

*Robinson - short run for McDonald, short pass to McLaughlin, Owen McGowan run stuff, dump off to Anthony Ferrucci, short run Ferrucci, short run Hunter Clark, draw for Robinson, dump off Clark, Omar Thornton PBU in EZ vs. Cedric Lott. Jr., Lombardo 39 yard field goal.





-O'Brien shouted out various third down situations for the next few minutes with TC and then Grayson taking all the snaps. It was mostly 3rd-&-10, 3rd-&-medium. There were a few 3rd-&-short's. Good back and forth with defense getting some stops and offense getting some conversions.





-Red zone period at 10:35...

*TC - Good run for Kye, TD (5ish yards) for Kye, Brown PBU in the EZ on a fade against Skeete, short run Ward, Ward stopped short of goal line, TD run by Ward.

*James - scramble, Turbo 15 yard TD run, sack by Kwan Williams, Sione Hala absolutely murders Turbo on a a hospital ball/screen. Turbo was down for a bit before finally exiting the field...incompletion in the end zone.





-Goal-to-go situations now at 10:45...

*TC - Key stopped short, TD run Kye, incompletion in the end zone.

*James - McDonald TD run, team run stuff, TD pass to McDonald on a little rollout.





-Now, offense worked on coming out of it's own end zone...

*TC - Arnold stuffs Kye, nice grab over the deep middle by Skeete, Harris catches an out then trucks a defender.

*James - run for McDonald, short pass to Dino, run stuff.





-A few minutes before 11:00 BOB went 2 minute drill, ball on the O's 30...

*TC - Khari Johnson PBU on a deep ball to Bond, Ezeiruaku flagged for hitting/punching (I think) Kendall after the whistle so offense moves up 15 yards...short run for Kye, Tucker should have had a pick working against Skeete, Horsely bats a ball down, deep incompletion (both plays Okpala had immediate pressure off the edge), short run Ward, short pass to Bond, short run Ward, TC fumbles the ball trying to throw it. BOB pissed.

*James - run stuff, push pass to Edgehille, good run by McDonald (x2), PBU for Brown against Dino, push pass to Edgehille, short run Kye, Quintavious Hutchins blows up a screen.





-Final team period starts at about 11:05...1:05 on the clock, need a FG to win...

*TC - incomplete deep to Harris, deep shot to Morales (Arnold tracked him down from behind at about the 35), short pass to Ward, short run for Ward, Lombardo buries a 31 yard FG. Flag thrown, backed up 5 yards, he buried that one too.

*James - out to Bradley (sick move to gain a big chunk after the catch), out to Bradley, run for Kye, Hutchins bats a ball down, screen to McLaughlin, 40 yard FG for Lombardo.





-Conditioning at 11:15.





Few more notes - 2nd O-Line was Eryx Daugherty, Ryan Mickow, Conley, Funke and Hess. Hess was at center. Top OL struggled a lot to protect TC, but I think it's more of how good this D-line is. Harris continues to stand out and is a reliable target. Speaking of reliable, if Luke McLaughlin isn't on the field for 3rd downs at least 2-3 times a game it's a mistake. Kid always gets open in a phone booth. Lombardo probably locked up the job with Liam Connor on the bike today. Lombardo's leg is just massive and could be a weapon (especially in cold weather).





Eagles are back at it 8:30 on Thursday morning.