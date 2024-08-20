CHESTNUT HILL - Six practices left including Tuesday's. Here's everything I saw as usual...



-Patriots scout on hand. Would love to know who they're looking at.



-Still no Turbo Richard, Datrell Jones, Grayson James, Kye Robichaux or Logan Taylor. Although, I did see Taylor going ham on one of the bikes at the end of practice. If I had to guess, we see him starting to practice in the next week or so, but that's a complete and total guess. I don't expect to see him for FSU or the home opener at least. Matt Ragan was out of the yellow non-contact jersey. Reed Harris also didn't practice. Jones appeared to have a much smaller cast/wrap on the hand than he did previously.



-Early indy period threw me off again so didn't chart, but it was mostly RB centric with Ward and McDonald getting most of the action. More indy/walkthrough and then finally some 7-on-7 to get the day going around 9:15...



*TC - no throw (coverage), comeback to Bond vs. Tucker, short pass to Ragan, crosser over the middle to McGowan.



*Robinson - Nice sideline leaping/juggling grab by McLaughlin right sideline, short to Franklin, drop by Ragan, nice jumping grab for Montague.



*Montague - 2nd time he's gotten snaps this week...short to Nate Johnson, incomplete to Edgehille, batted ball by coaches (just putting their hands up and standing there), incomplete crosser.



-Onto 7-on-7 in the red zone...



*TC - short hitch to Bond, crosser to Skeete, throwaway (coverage), batted ball coach.



*Robinson - Td on a crosser to McLaughlin, TD to Edgehille at the GL, TD to Montague in the back right corner, TD short to McLaughlin. My guy Wes Welker 2.0 is moving up the depth chart and BOB singled him out when I asked about the WR's on the show Monday night.



-First team period around 9:30 working on third downs coming out of their own end...



*TC - incomplete to Skeete over the middle (behind), incomplete to McLaughlin on the sideline, Owen McGowan INT on a short throw. That's like 4 picks for McGowan in camp. TC came back with an impressive throw on a deep slant to Skeete, Rooks batted ball, short run for McDonald.



*Robinson - Incomplete deep right for Wade, short pass to McDonald, short pass to McLaughlin, scramble (might've been a sack for Okpala), Hutchins stops a screen to Johnson, Anthony Ferrucci short run.



-Kickoff work for a bit.



-Team red zone period...



*TC - Handoffs to Ward (x2), incomplete pass to the right, TD on a hitch to Franklin, incomplete pass left (possibly a sack before the throw).



*Robinson - Handoffs to McDonald (x2), slant to Dino, run by McDonald, play of the day from Johnson with a diving TD in the back left corner going full extension.



-Team stays down the far end and works on goal-to-go situations...



*TC - TD run Ward, TD pass to the right for Morales, Ward might've had a TD catch in the back right corner but it was hard to tell from our vantage point, wasn't much celebration if it was, which leads me to believe it wasn't.



*Robinson - Run stuff Bryquice Brown, TD run for McDonald, TD on a slant to Wade. I didn't see his exact role on the play, but the offense and RB group went nuts for Anthony Ferrucci on the play too.



-Special teams work again around 10:00 before switching over to working coming out of their own end zone...



*TC - Ward run (big hole, would have been a big run if live), McGowan hauls in a deep ball, but Jalen Cheek knocks it loose before he can complete the catch, quick pass to Bond, incomplete deep to Skeete after some good pocket movement, throwaway on a rollout, sack for Hutchins untouched off the edge.



*Robinson - false start, run McDonald, sack for Hala with Griffin providing pressure too, easy pick six for Ashton McShane down the right sideline when McLaughlin slips on his rout, run, run, incompletion over the middle.



-Ball moves out to the offense's 40 yard line...



*TC - throwaway, run by McDonald.



*Robinson (ball on the 50) - Three straight runs by Ferrucci, PBU for Kahlil Ali on Laham, pass over the middle to Laham, handoff to Ferrucci, run stuff for Kwan Williams.



-For the final 20 minutes or so, O'Brien had the team working through specific end of game situations, another sign that game day against FSU is creeping closer. Getting down after a catch over the middle and clocking the ball for the FG unit to have enough time was a point of emphasis late. We'll start to see more of this as the team turns its attention to the Seminoles towards the end of camp this weekend.



-O'Brien had the team head to the opposite field for sprints at 10:25. Wednesday will be a key situational day with BC set to scrimmage for the final time.





