O'Brien talks recruiting, QB rules & more in latest WEEI interview

Bill O'Brien was back on The Greg Hill Show on WEEI this morning for his weekly hit and had a lot to say. Here's everything:

On if he's ran into Bill Belichick out recruiting (O'Brien is currently in NJ)

""I think I'm following him a little bit. I think he's been in Jersey already...I haven't actually run into him, but he's out there. No question. A lot of competition on the road. A lot of competition on the road"

On what would happen if they did run into each other

"It would be very cordial."

On the hiring of Josh McDaniels as Patriots OC

"Josh is a proven coordinator in that league. He's extremely bright. He's stayed up with the trends in that league. He knows how to coach young quarterbacks, he's done it several times. He's a good developer of quarterbacks and he's a good fit for the Patriots. He has institutional knowledge of the culture of the Patriots. Those guys are gonna be who they are. Mike is going to be Mike and Josh is gonna be Josh. But, there's a winning tradition at the Patriots that I think they'll all work hard to get back to and Josh knows how to coach offense."

On how McDaniels can adapt the old Patriots scheme to fit a mobile QB in Drake Maye

"I think that's the key to being a good coordinator. I think over the course of time, when you have a great quarterback, you've got to design everything around what his skillset is. Drake can do a lot. He's got a really good arm. He's very accurate. He can anticipate and he can run. I think Josh has done that in the past. (Jimmy) Garoppolo could run. Even back in 2008, I was the wide receivers coach when Tom (Brady) injured his knee and Josh was the coordinator and we had Matt Cassell. Matt Cassell, he could run. So, we did some things with Matt to get him outside the pocket and to do some different things to put pressure on the defense.

"So, I don't think Josh will have any issue with that. That's kind of how the league is right now. If you look at this Final Four of teams in the league with Jayden Daniels and Josh Allen and obviously, Pat Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, these guys are mobile. So, I think (McDaniels) will be ready to adapt to what the offense needs to be."

On people saying McDaniels is only good because of Tom Brady

"I don't agree with that. I think if you look at who he's developed over time at the Patriots...when Garoppolo had to play. Jacoby Brissett had to play. Matt Cassell had to play. Over the course of his career, he's been able to develop all types of quarterbacks and I think he'll do a great job with Drake."

On McDaniels not having previous success as a head coach while O'Brien won with QBs such as TJ Yates

"If you look back and you really look at...let's just look at when Josh was at the Patriots. When he had Tom, Tom was obviously the best to ever do it. But, there were several other guys that came in underneath Tom that you had to get ready to play that were obviously completely different than Tom. When those guys had to play over the course of the history of the Patriots offense, those guys were very successful. Go back to Matt. We were 11-5 with Matt I think we were one of the few 11-5 teams to not make the playoffs.

You go back to Jimmy Garoppolo. Before he got hurt, I think they were 3-0, 4-0 with Jimmy when Tom was suspended. Jacoby Brissett...Jacoby was the quarterback when we came up here on a Thursday night when I was with the Texans. They ran Speed-Option and they did some different things with Jacoby. I think...give it time and you'll be impressed what Josh can do with Drake Maye."

On if he believes the Chiefs are getting calls they shouldn't be & the QB slide rule

"I just think that the rules surrounding the quarterback nowadays...it really coincides with the quarterbacks being able to get away with doing certain things, especially the best one in the league. The best quarterback in the league right now until he's knocked off that throne of Super Bowl champion is Pat Mahomes. So, when you come anywhere near his head on a late rush, or you try to hit him when he's going out of bounds, Pat's a smart player. He's going to take advantage of that because those are the rules. I think that's where they have to go back...like, the slide rule is ridiculous. It's even trickled down to college.

"It happened in our Nebraska game. Like, if these guys are runners, once they break the pocket, they're runners. So, if they don't slide early enough and declare themselves down, then you should be able to hit them. Until that rule is changed, the great ones are going to take advantage of that stuff...the prize commodity in the NFL is the quarterback. It's a quarterback-driven league. If you don't have a quarterback you really have no shot to win games. So, in the end, people are clicking on their TVs and they're wanting to watch these quarterbacks. They don't want them hurt. They don't want them on the sidelines, so I get it.

"They're trying to take care of the quarterback relative to the rules. But, there is some common sense with these rules too. These guys are football players. Look at, for example, Josh Allen - who I think is great. I think the guy is unbelievable. Look what they do with him. They run him on Power plays they run him on Outside Zone plays. He's like 250lbs coming rolling down the tracks, it's hard to stop him. But, when he's a scrambler, he can slide late and you can't hit him. it's kind of a weird thing for the defense to get used to."

On if Mahomes can make a case for 'GOAT' if the Chiefs three-peat

"No. Not yet. No. Greatness...if you think about what Tom did, I mean, it was incredible how many AFC Championship games he went to, how many Super Bowls he was in. Then, how many Super Bowls he won. Mahomes is great. I spent a lot of time with Mahomes before he was drafted. I have great respect for Pat. He's awesome. But, no. To get to the top of the mountain, he's got a little ways to go."

On ratings for the CFB Championship Game being the lowest ever

"I didn't know that. I don't know (why). I can't answer that one. In the beginning when Notre Dame opened the game, I was like 'man, 18 play drive.' I said 'Notre Dame.' But, then obviously Ohio State went on that run, Notre Dame came back. It was a hell of a game. I don't know. It seems to me, I don't know maybe the playoff format has to be looked at a little bit, whatever it is. I do think the enthusiasm for college football is high right now, I believe that, but I didn't know that...I watched it. I thought it was the hell of a game."

On what the feedback is about BC from kids while on the recruiting trail and if the program is being looked at differently with O'Brien running it

"Absolutely. I think when you look at where we're at right now...we just hit every Catholic school the last three days in New Jersey. Everywhere we go, the top recruits - I can't really mention names because I get in trouble with that even though...I don't even know where the NCAA is with anything - but, if I mention a kid's name I get fined or something like that. I don't know. Anyways, whatever school we go to, the top prospect in each school that we've been to the last two or three days including today, they're coming up to visit us. They've already been to visit us. They've been to games. We signed 27 kids in the class of 2025. I think we've got 10 portal guys, including two transfers from Alabama incoming. We've flipped the roster and we feel really good about where we're headed. I think Boston College is a place that...you can come there and you can have the opportunity to get a great football development program, get you ready to play in the NFL, get one of the best degrees in the country and BC teaches you how important it is to give back to the community. So, I think we're in a good spot. We've got to do do it though."

On Nick Saban saying NIL needs to have a salary cap and if he agrees

"Yeah. I think there has to be, in some way, shape or form...in conjunction with federal government, with congress. There has to be some type of football commission created with a commissioner. With a cabinet underneath that commissioner that regulates college football. The other day, I was at a kid's basketball game and after the game, they were like 'hey, we want to take a picture with the team.' So, I jumped in to take a picture with the team. 'Oh, wait a minute, there's a couple kids that are freshmen and sophomores, they can't be in this picture, it's an NCAA violation.' I mean, wait a second, we're paying kids. What do you mean it's an NCAA violation for this nice kid to be in this picture? What are we out of our minds?"

