O'Brien talks analytics, Vrabel hiring, OSU-Notre Dame & more

Here's everything from Bill O'Brien's WEEI hit on Thursday morning...

On analytics in football

"I actually enjoy talking about this. I would say probably about 10-15 years ago, analytics started to come into play, like when I first got the Houston Texans job, that was a time when - if you remember - when like, the Philadelphia Eagles used to go for it all the time on fourth down in a certain area of the field and things like that. So, I think analytics are a guide. You study analytics to try and look for trends and statistics, but then, in the game, in the actual game, you have to have a feel for the game. What is going on in this game? In this game, we're having a very difficult time running the football. Or, it's a game where our defense is really struggling, so we have to control the ball. We have to figure out how to run the ball. Analytics is a guide going into the game, but once the game begins, you've gotta have a real good feel for the game and I think that's something that the best guys, they have a feel for games."

On the respect Vrabel will command

"I think that...look, when a guy plays 14 years - it's hard to play three years - to play 14 years, to do all the things he did as a player relative to the positions he played, the teammate that he was, the intelligence that he brought to the team and then transitioning into coaching, I think when he walks into the room - especially in pro football - he has instant cache. He can walk in there and understand what it means to be a player and put these guys in the best positions to win. I think...plus the fact, you have to have a level of intelligence because you have to be able to coach all three phases in pro football. I have a strong belief in that. You can't just be an offensive guy or a defensive guy. I think that's what he can do. He played special teams. He helped coach special teams for me in Houston with Larry Izzo when Izzo was there. Obviously coached defense. He coached offense this past year in Cleveland. So, I think he'll do a hell of a job."

On Maye not being at Vrabel's press conference and if it mattered

"I'll just speak for myself, I couldn't care less. When the offseason program starts, you want (the quarterback) in the front row ready to go. It's not about press conferences. Press conferences are great, but somebody told me one time that 'it's all great at the press conference and everything's downhill from there.' So, the press conferences are great, but like, who cares who is at the press conference? It's about when the offseason program starts that you have 100% attendance, that everyone is there ready to go. You only have nine weeks I think in the offseason - at least when I was a head coach, it might be more or less or whatever - you only have nine weeks to be around your team. In college football we can be around our team every day, but not in pro football. Everybody's got to be there. I'm sure Drake will be front row ready to go with his notebook out ready to lead the team."

On if he'd bring Patrcia in as an offensive consultant (I'm pretty sure this was a joke)

"Nah, our staff is pretty set. We've got a limited budget here so we can't hire everybody."

On who he likes in the national championship

"I'm telling ya, I know Ohio State's favored and I'm a big fan of Ryan Day obviously, but I think it's going to be a hell of a game. I think Notre Dame on defense is very, very good. So, I'm gonna go with Notre Dame right now and I think the way their defense is playing and the way Al Golden has that defense going I think it's going to be a hell of a game. I think Notre Dame's doing a good job on defense."

On Marcus Freeman

"Yeah, he's very impressive. So, I got to know him a little bit. He's actually friends with Mike from the Ohio State connection. He came down to Houston a couple times and visited us when he was at...I forget, but very impressive guy. Very smart. He's done a hell of a job with that team. That team is playing very well, they're tough. They're resilient. It's going to be a great game on Monday night."

On Ewers going to the NFL Draft

"I would say, look, Quinn Ewers is a really good player. I've known Quinn since he was in high school. When I went to Alabama, when he was thinking about transferring from Ohio State, he was a guy we were looking at at Alabama. Really good guy. I mean, maybe he's got information that says he's got a chance to be drafted in the first round. That's the only thing I can think of because you're turning down a lot of money if you're turning that type of money down."

On how much experience his first head coach job in the NFL would provide if he ever did it again

"Without a doubt you're going to be better. I think if you look at the history of that league, some of the greatest coaching stories are guys that got their second chance. So, Tom Coughlin with the Giants or Bill Belichick with the Patriots or Andy Reid. And they had success at their other places, but they learned a lot from their first job. Reid at the Eagles and now obviously at the Chiefs. I think you learn so much about yourself. You learn about working with people, listening better, maybe having a different thought on schedules and how to treat the team meetings or talk to the team. Things like that, or deal with an individual player. So, I think you learn a lot about yourself that first go around and if you're lucky enough to get a second shot, I have a belief you're going to be a lot better."

On Josh McDaniels

"Josh McDaniels is one of the best coaches...I'm very biased because when I went to the Patriots, I was quality control and I worked for Josh and Dante (Scarnecchia) for a full season. So, I was very involved with film breakdowns and things like that, but I was lucky enough to be in the offensive line meetings and quarterback meetings. I learned so much about football from Josh. He's just a brilliant offensive coach. A very, very smart guy. A guy that just understands the position, the offensive system, the scheme. I think at the end of the day - if that's the decision that Mike goes with - Mike and Josh have gotten together and they've worked it out if that's the rout they go. I just think Josh is a great football coach."