O'Brien Officially Makes James Starting Quarterback

CHESTNUT HILL - Following Tuesday's practice inside Fish Field House, Bill O'Brien officially confirmed the report I had on Monday that Grayson James is the new starting QB for the Eagles.

After Tommy Castellanos had just 14 yards through two-plus quarters against Syracuse, he was benched for James. Now, James is the starter for the foreseeable future.

He's everything O'Brien said about the decision:

On the decision

"I brought both guys in on Sunday and talked to them about the position. I have to make decisions in the best interest of the football team. I look at the team and I try to do what's best for the team. I think what's best for the team right now is for Grayson James to be the starter."

On Castellanos

"Tommy has done a great job for us. He’s an awesome competitor. We have a lot of respect for Tommy. Obviously, he wasn’t real thrilled with that so he’s taking a couple days (away from the team), so I’ll get back to you on that one. But, Grayson James will be the starter against SMU.”

On James

"“He was very poised (vs. Syracuse). There was a couple things he’d like to have back like all of us, coaches & players alike. But, overall, he played a solid game & was instrumental in helping us win the game...Much improved player. A guy that’s very smart. Great student. A guy that the team really respects. A guy the team has a lot of support for him. He’s gotten better. He was injured. He missed a lot of time. He had a labrum injury & came back from that & just kind of grinded it out. Our quarterback & a guy we’re going with.”

On what James can provide skillset wise that Castellanos can't

"I don't want to get into all that. I really don't. You guys can watch the film and figure that out on your own."