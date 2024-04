Just days after the spring game, BC got a pretty important local 2025 commit.



Xaverian's Micah Amedee - a big DE/DT/OT for the Hawks - committed to the Eagles on social media. He will be playing on the defensive side for BC.



Amedee is listed at 6'3," 275lbs. and had a total of 7 Division 1 offers including Buffalo, Bryant, Army, Lafayette, UNH and Fordham.



Amedee had 45 solo tackles, 7 sacks, 6 tackles for loss and 5 QB pressures for the eventual D1 Super Bowl champs last season. He's got a 79" wingspan and is freakishly athletic for his size in terms of speed.



Another home run hit for O'Brien and this staff when it comes to local recruiting and there should be more to come.