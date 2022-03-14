Notre Dame TE George Takacs Moves to BC as Grad Transfer

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec likes the middle of the field. In 2020, he established a rapport with tight end Hunter Long—who became a third round pick of the Miami Dolphins—and then, this past season, he flashed perhaps unrealized potential (because of injuries) with Jacksonville State grad transfer Trae Barry.

Jurkovec will have another experienced weapon at the position in 2022. And, actually, it's a familiar face.

Notre Dame tight end George Takacs, who came to South Bend with Jurkovec in the Irish's 2018 recruiting class, has transferred to and already enrolled at BC, as first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN.

The connection makes sense, not only due to Takacs' ties to Jurkovec but also the fact that Takacs' former position coach, John McNulty, is now BC's offensive coordinator.

Takacs recorded eight catches for 78 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 29 games with the Irish.

He played 407 offensive snaps last year and ran 135 receiving routes, according to Pro Football Focus, but was targeted just four times and logged three receptions for 36 yards and one score, which came against Stanford.