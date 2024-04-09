CHESTNUT HILL - After several attempts, BC finally got to practice inside Alumni Stadium for the first time on Tuesday morning.



Ahead of Saturday's highly-anticipated spring game, BC went for another two hours. I had to head down to cover some Pats stuff, so this is a slightly abbreviated version of the notes. I missed about the last half hour. Same thing this Thursday too, but I think you're all probably ready to just see it for yourself finally.



I'll be putting a call out for questions on Sunday too and will do a big spring ball recap answering them (if people would be interested).



Anyway, here's what I saw on Tuesday...



-Ton of energy from each position group when they came down through the tunnel. Beautiful morning and the end in sight as far as the spring ball grind, guys were fired up to close out the week on a high note.



-Mark Herzlich was in the house. First time meeting him, nice guy and absolutely jacked still. Could easily play right now and the mohawk is intimidating as hell.



-QB's first in (I think) at like 8:40, DL and WR's about 8:45. Big line of recruits walked in about five minutes later.



-Usual routine of some O and D walkthrough and some kickoff walkthrough, bit of ball security and an indy period. Stretch at 9:25 before that. Music blasting, switching between rap and country.



-No Broome, Robichaux or Bond. Bond was present but in street clothes. He had a sling on following last Saturday's packed scrimmage (I missed what happened) and haven't been able to ask O'Brien about it, so don't wan't to try and guess what it is. Clearly an arm/shoulder/collarbone thing though. Robichaux was doing conditioning Broome was not. I don't think anyone is banged up too severely and they've now got 3.5 months until camp, but don't expect to see them on Saturday.



-Team period at 10:03.

TC: short run for Ward, nice PBU by Jackson matched up with Bradley, Ezeiruaku run stuff in the backfield, short run for McDonald.

James: Quick out Zamor, slant Zamor, two outside runs for Jones

Rueve: Short run for Ferrucci, fumbled snap by Rueve, quick pass to Montrell Wade on the sideline, Horsely run stuff, swing pass to Dino Tomlin



-Kickoff work for a few.



-Back to team at 10:21. Ball at the O's 25...

TC: Quick pass to Bradley, KP Price blows up a throwback screen, nice run for Ward, short comeback to Tomlin

James: Screen Zamor, quick pass outside to Franklin, sideline comeback to Harris, incomplete.



-Had to take off at this point right around 10:30, practice usually wraps up between 11:00-11:15. Overall it wasn't the best I've seen them look this spring, but it was still productive. Gotta think they'll throttle down a little bit Thursday before getting after it on Saturday. Looking forward to seeing what type of crowd they get.



-So, i have to complain quickly. I usually park in that small lot in front of Alumni and leave a note that I'm with Eagle Action/NEFJ with my business card and will be gone by noon. For the last four years I've NEVER gotten a ticket...until today. $75.00 for like an hour?! Either this man/woman was new or just felt like being a prick after years of an unspoken understanding. I felt betrayed today by the Eagle community.