CHESTNUT HILL - No time to waste, gotta cover BC High-SJP lax later on. Here's everything from Day 11...



-WR's once again the first group in and going through drills about 20 minutes before any other group at 8:31.



-I walked in with Coach Lewis who jokingly told me the weather this morning made the decision easy for him, he's going in the booth this season (again, he was kidding, I think.)



-Lots of recruits again, ton of St. Thomas More guys on hand. Also chatted with Bentley AD Vaughn Williams, great guy who I didn't realize has a lot of history at BC.



-Only the second or third time we've seen kickers in action for a few minutes. Liam Connor went 3/5 from between 30 & 35 yards. Connor Lytton was 5/5. Luca Lombardo got two kicks from 30 and was 2/2.



-Brian Hoyer was in the building today. Saw him sticking down by the offense at times but he was just observing.



-Team walkthrough stuff, stretching, open field angles/ball security, indy period, from 9:15-10:00. No pads after a physical practice on Tuesday and a scrimmage ahead on Saturday. This was a big fundamental and situational day, easily the lightest practice of the spring so far.



-Not too many highlights on the day, but in the first bit of team stuff James had an absolute dime from about 60 yards out to Jayden McGowan who got behind three defenders and hauled in the throw. James also had a nice ball up the left sideline to Franklin too. Ryan Turner blew up a throwback to Nate Johnson from TC. Gilbert Tongrongiu and someone (couldn't see the number) combined for a run stuff, Max Tucker had a great PBU against Franklin.



-Kickoff work for a few minutes before 7-on-7 in the red zone...

TC: Crosser to Bond, Skeete with a sick catch in the back right corner of the end zone (great ball) against Jalon Williams, dropped TD to Morales, TD on a slant to Bond.



James: Dino wide open TD (with a little TD dance as well), quick TD to Franklin, PBU for Turner at the goal line, PBU for Turner vs. Dino in the end zone.



Rueve: Short throw to McLaughlin, INC pass.



Robinson: INC to Jay Brunelle, TD to Holden Symonds.



-Situational team period at 10:30 with BOB shouting out various downs on a given play.

TC: quick pass to Ward, scramble on '3rd down,' TC draw, quick dump off.



James: Crosser Dino, great ball to the sideline and a nice catch for Reed Harris, draw for Datrell Jones, McGowan crosser.



Rueve: Two quick throws to McLaughlin and Zamor.



Robinson: Short pass to Symonds, INC to McDonald.



-Punt work and then some work for the offense coming out of its own end zone, nothing crazy. Again, more mental reps than anything else today.



-Ball placed at the offense's 25, tempo stressed...

TC: run for TC, run for Jones, INC deep ball, quick out for Bond, crosser to Bond, two more short passes to Bond, run for Jones.



James: crosser to Dino, bathroom break for this guy.



-Came back and ball was now placed at the opponent's 15...

TC: Ward run, short pass to Bond, 'sack' for Okpala, quick pass to Bond, 9-yard TD run for McDonald. Ball placed at the 3, Rueve in...



Rueve: Two short runs for Jones, Owen McGowan makes a great interception over the middle. James in...



James: Quick TD pass to Franklin, Nigel Tate blows up a play in the backfield, INC pass through the back of the EZ.



-Last bit of situational work at 11:05. Ball at the 50, no time outs, TD to win, 55 seconds on the clock...



TC: Crosser to Bond that would've gone for an immediate TD. Ball placed at the 8, TC with a great ball left corner of the EZ to Jones.



James: INC pass to Jayden McGowan, another pick over the middle for Owen McGowab, defensive sideline goes nuts.



-Sprints at 11:07.



Felt like O'Brien was very happy with the productivity on Thursday despite the lack of contact. Big day on Saturday with the scrimmage set for inside the stadium. Only two practices next week Tuesday and Thursday before the spring game on Saturday.