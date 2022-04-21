North, Smith Listed as Top-25 Tewaaraton Nominees

Belle Smith is coming off a nine-point outing at Duke, her best performance of the season, and Charlotte North currently ranks fifth nationally in goals per game.

The Boston College lacrosse stars were named top-25 Tewaaraton nominees Thursday.

Smith, a sophomore midfielder, has built on her 2021 ACC Rookie of the Year campaign. She is third on the team with 54 points and 33 goals. Her 21 assists are second only to Caitlynn Mossman, BC's primary feeder.

The Westhampton Beach, New York, native has had four games this season with five or more points, including a pair of five-goal showings against Louisville and Pitt. Smith is valuable on the defensive end, too. Her 16 caused turnovers are good for third among all Eagles this season.

North, of course, is multi-dimensional as well. The reigning Tewaaraton winner leads the team with 65 goals, but she also is tied for 16th nationally with 6.53 draw controls per game. Kennesaw State middie Siena Gore is the only other player in the country this season who ranks in the top-16 in both goals and draws per game.

North has finished four games in 2022 with seven goals. She also has registered double-digit draws three times, even shattering her career high with 16 wins in the circle at Pitt.

She is best known for her wind-up free-position shot, which has resulted in a nation-leading 23 free-position goals. North is first nationally with 1.53 free-position goals per game.

The five finalists for the award will be announced in early May.

Here is the complete list of top-25 nominees:

Catriona Barry, Duke – Grad. Student, Attack

Abby Bosco, Maryland – Grad. Student, Defense

Sarah Cooper, Syracuse – Sr., Defense

Aurora Cordingley, Maryland – Grad. Student, Attack

Katie Detwiler, Loyola – Sr., Defense

Lauren Gilbert, Northwestern – Grad. Student, Attack

Jill Girardi, Northwestern – Grad. Student, Midfield

Maddie Jenner, Duke – Sr., Attack

Ellie Masera, Stony Brook – Soph., Midfield

Ally Mastroianni, North Carolina – Grad. Student, Midfield

Taylor Moreno, North Carolina – Grad. Student, Goalie

Charlotte North, Boston College – Grad. Student, Attack

Jamie Ortega, North Carolina – Sr., Attack

Danielle Pavinelli, Florida – Soph., Attack

Isabella Peterson, James Madison – Soph., Attack

Livy Rosenzweig, Loyola – Grad. Student, Attack

Kyla Sears, Princeton – Sr., Attack

Belle Smith, Boston College – Soph., Midfield

Cassidy Spilis, Rutgers – Jr., Midfield

Emily Sterling, Maryland – Jr., Goalie

Sam Thacker, Denver – Jr., Defense

Emma Trenchard, North Carolina – Sr., Defense

Meaghan Tyrrell, Syracuse – Sr., Attack

Sydney Watson, UConn – 5th year, Midfield

Arielle Weissman, Michigan – Grad. Student, Goalie