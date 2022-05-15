North Sets NCAA Goals Record, BC Advances to Elite Eight With Denver Win

Charlotte North and Rachel Hall are longtime roommates. They each transferred to Boston College ahead of the 2020 season. They're both ambassadors of an East Coast-dominated sport from the state of Texas, and their athleticism is conducive to playing styles that draw parallels to the men's game.

Aside from their positions, North—a first-team All-American attacker—and Hall—a resilient goalie—are hard to separate.

Even in the way in which they block out the noise.

North didn't know she broke the NCAA's career goals record Sunday afternoon during BC's 13-8 second-round NCAA Tournament victory over Denver. When the Tewaaraton Award finalist acknowledged the accomplishment postgame, she dished out the credit to her teammates, as she so often does.

"It's a whole team-wide thing," North said. "Goals don't come without everyone else around me just doing their job and them making my job easy."

Likewise, Hall—who stopped eight of Denver's 16 shots on cage—praised her backline, including junior Sophia Taglich, who was filling in for injured first-team All-ACC defender Sydney Scales. As for North's feat, Hall wasn't aware. Except she wasn't surprised, either.

"She's the best," Hall said of North. "We've talked about all this stuff. And she's talked about all of it and kind of spoken it into existence. ... It's so cool to see her get exactly what she wants."

North's four goals paced the No. 3 Eagles (17-3) at a packed Newton Lacrosse Field. And Hall, who has had a roller coaster senior season, outclassed Denver goalie Emelia Bohi, at times bailing out a BC offense that committed a season-high 22 turnovers.

It didn't take long for North to surpass former Stony Brook star Courtney Murphy and become the sport's all-time goals leader. Denver (18-3), which entered with the fifth-best scoring defense in the country, committed 30 fouls. The Pioneers' first led to a heat-seeking free-position shot from North that whizzed past Bohi.

Second nationally in caused turnovers per game, Denver lived up to its reputation with 12 Sunday. But, early in the opening frame, BC gave the Pioneers a taste of their own medicine. Temple grad transfer Courtney Taylor jumped a passing lane for an interception and led the break, setting the stage for North's second goal of the day.