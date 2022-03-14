North Sets Career High for Draw Controls in Dominant Win Over Yale

At the start of Boston College lacrosse’s four-game road trip, the Eagles were clobbered on the draw. Led by Aubrey Williams, who ranks seventh nationally in draw controls per game, No. 14 Virginia won 27-of-41 bouts in the circle.

“I think it just allowed us to be exposed a little bit and find some more weaknesses that we had that maybe we didn’t know about,” BC head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein said Sunday. “But our girls have been so resilient, and they work so hard on all their draw work, all their circle work.

“And I think they did a really good job of turning it around.”

Since that Feb. 23 afternoon in Charlottesville—during which BC turned a halftime deficit into a seven-goal victory—the Eagles have won 66.4% of their draws.

Sunday afternoon was an exclamation point on that turnaround. The Eagles won 24-of-32 draws, a career-high 14 of which were won by Charlotte North, and maintained a double-digit lead over Yale for the greater portion of three quarters in Fish Field House, en route to a 21-9 win.

And that was against a Bulldogs team that was off to its first 4-0 start since 2018 and ranked first in the Ivy League in draw controls per game.

The non-conference matchup was practically over by the end of the first frame. No. 1 BC (8-0, 2-0 ACC) piled up 10 goals in the opening period, its most in a quarter this season. North accounted for four of them, most notably a pair of beaming free-position shots.