North Carolina DT "can't wait" to visit BC after offer
One of BC's top players in recent memory in Harold Landry hailed from North Carolina, and the Eagles staff is after another standout from the state that is seeing his recruiting stock rise.Corneliu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news