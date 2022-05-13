North a Tewaaraton Finalist for Second Year in a Row

The Tewaaraton is given annually to the best men's and women's player in the sport. North became the second-ever Eagle to win the Tewaaraton in 2021. Three years before that, Sam Apuzzo earned the prestigious accolade.

North's production was honored Thursday as she was recognized as one of five Tewaaraton Award finalists.

North's goals per game numbers are down in 2022, but her value is still remarkably high. In fact, North ranks fourth nationally in expected goals added (EGA), according to Lacrosse Reference, which describes the metric as "the total amount of value a player has produced for the season, across all play types."

Of the finalists, North ranks first in goals (75), goals per game (3.95), draw controls (123), draw controls per game (6.47) and free-position goals per game (1.42).

It's worth noting that four of the five finalists play in the ACC. And Maryland, the only non-ACC school represented by a finalist, used to be in the ACC before moving to the Big Ten.

This is the second straight season UNC has had two finalists. Last year, attacker Jamie Ortega and goalie Taylor Moreno were finalists. This year, Ortega—the ACC Attacker of the Year—and Ally Mastrioanni—the ACC Midfielder of the Year—got the nod.

In 2019, BC had two finalists, Apuzzo and midfielder Dempsey Arsenault, but neither won the award that year.

Aurora Cordingley, the Big Ten Attacker of the Year, had a breakout season with Maryland as a graduate transfer. She came over from Johns Hopkins and currently ranks fourth nationally in points per game (6.17).

Then there's Syracuse's Meaghan Tyrrell, who, like North, is an All-ACC first teamer. Tyrrell is 12th in the country in goals per game (3.72). She's also second in the nation in shooting percentage (63.8%) and is tied for first in the ACC in game-winning goals (six).

The winner of the Tewaaraton Award will be announced on June 2 in Washington D.C. at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of the American Indian.