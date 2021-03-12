Noah Clifford excited about his decision
Noah Clifford is much newer to football than most of the players that are committing to schools from the 2022 class.But for the Boston College football coaches, that's okay."They like how I'm very ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news