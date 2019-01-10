For a few minutes in the second half, Boston College had the Cavaliers on their heels. Head coach Jim Christian's switch to zone defense caught UVA off guard as the Eagles trimmed their 12-point halftime deficit to single digits, punctuated by a Nik Popovic 3-pointer that brought them within six.

This Nik Popovic triple, his second in as many games, brought BC within striking distance of No. 4 @UVAMensHoops , one of two undefeated teams remaining in the country. But the Cavs' ensuing 16-2 run pushed their lead to double digits for good in their 83-56 rout of the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/WZuOtfqVY5

But the No. 4 Cavaliers (14-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast) responded with a 19-2 run of their own, holding BC scoreless for nearly eight minutes to secure a 83-56 victory and remain one of two college basketball teams still undefeated in 2019.

The Eagles (9-5, 0-2 ACC) came out with the hot hand as Ky Bowman netted back-to-back treys before Jordan Chatman added a third 3-pointer to take an early 9-7 lead. But UVA's backcourt, probably the most talented in the ACC, lived up to its hype as Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome combined for 19 points and five assists in the first half. Their pick-and-roll sets dissected BC's man defense, often culminating in wide-open layups for left Mamadi Diakite, who matched a career high with 18 points. The Cavs carried a 43-31 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

The Eagles' 2-3 zone forced a string of stops to start the second half that led to some easy offense on the other end. Wynston Tabbs weaved his way through the lane for a layup and Jarius Hamilton drew a foul on a fastbreak, sinking both free throws. After Popovic's improbable triple, however, De'Andre Hunter and the UVA defense dismissed any notion of a BC comeback at Conte. Playing in front of Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge and dozens of other NBA scouts, Hunter immediately answered with a 3-pointer to halt the run, ultimately scoring nine points during the Cavs' 19-2 run that effectively sealed the game midway through the second half. In total, they outscored the Eagles, 40-25, over the final 20 minutes.

Popovic was a bright spot on offense, pacing the team with 16 points, but he also struggled mightily to contain the paint going up against Diakite, Hunter, and Braxton Key (nine points)alongside Hamilton. Meanwhile, Chatman's shooting woes continued as he managed just seven points on a 3-for-12 effort from the field. Since his 28-point outburst versus Providence on Dec. 4, Chatman is a mere 1-of-13 from beyond the arc.



BC enjoyed having Tabbs back from a knee injury, with the freshman posting nine points in 27 minutes, though he could've been more aggressive during the team's cold offensive period in the second half. The Eagles desperately missed the inside presence of Steffon Mitchell, out with an undisclosed injury, as they were outrebounded 41-21 and surrendered 46 points in the paint.

Having both of their underclassmen starters back in the starting lineup will be crucial for a BC squad eyeing to escape the first five-game stretch of ACC schedule with at least one win. The Eagles begin a road trip to Notre Dame and Louisville this weekend before hosting No. 13 Florida State on Jan. 20.









