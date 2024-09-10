For a Tuesday practice intensity was high inside Fish Field House.



BC was back on the field for the first time since the 56-0 shellacking of Duquesne. Bc also had some key faces back as well. Here's what stood out during the 1.5 hour session, which is the only open practice of the week for the media...



-Grayson James was back, as was Cam Martinez. Both participated and James looked VERY good. Athletic and threw the ball with the same zip he had been before getting hurt. Martinez being back could be massive against this talented Missouri WR group.



-Logan Taylor looked good and was back in his usual spot. O'Brien was very happy to have him back healthy after easing him back in during the game last Saturday. Called him "my kind of guy" when I asked him about Taylor after practice.



-During an early team period Datrell Jones showed impressive burst on a long run. I think we may see a similar game to FSU where BC tries to control the clock and keep the Tigers' offense off the field. Would love to see Jones and Richard - maybe even McDonald too - getting more touches when Kye or Treshaun are getting a breather.



-TC and Bond connected several times during 7-on-7 work and Skeete has a catch on a crosser as well. I think we're due for a breakout Bond performance soon, maybe this weekend.



-Sophomore DB Zach Kelly had a sick diving PBU on a crosser on Bond, was worth noting because of the athleticism. James hit crossers to Ragan. TC had a great throw down the seam to Ward on another wheel. James had a bullet downfield to Ragan a bit later.



-Team scout period with the defense working off cards around 10:40ish. Wasn't much to take from this one as Mizzou prep really just got started for the players (they'll do much more behind closed doors away from us on Wednesday and Thursday), but TC did hit a bomb deep down field to McGowan, hell of a throw.



-O'Brien called the team to the goal line for conditioning at 11:03 to wrap things up.

