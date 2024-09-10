PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03TUIyRFJTSEdQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdNQjJEUlNIR1AnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03TUIyRFJTSEdQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

No. 24 Eagles Back To Work Prepping For No. 6 Missouri

Kevin Stone • EagleAction
Staff Writer
@kstone06

For a Tuesday practice intensity was high inside Fish Field House.

BC was back on the field for the first time since the 56-0 shellacking of Duquesne. Bc also had some key faces back as well. Here's what stood out during the 1.5 hour session, which is the only open practice of the week for the media...

-Grayson James was back, as was Cam Martinez. Both participated and James looked VERY good. Athletic and threw the ball with the same zip he had been before getting hurt. Martinez being back could be massive against this talented Missouri WR group.

-Logan Taylor looked good and was back in his usual spot. O'Brien was very happy to have him back healthy after easing him back in during the game last Saturday. Called him "my kind of guy" when I asked him about Taylor after practice.

-During an early team period Datrell Jones showed impressive burst on a long run. I think we may see a similar game to FSU where BC tries to control the clock and keep the Tigers' offense off the field. Would love to see Jones and Richard - maybe even McDonald too - getting more touches when Kye or Treshaun are getting a breather.

-TC and Bond connected several times during 7-on-7 work and Skeete has a catch on a crosser as well. I think we're due for a breakout Bond performance soon, maybe this weekend.

-Sophomore DB Zach Kelly had a sick diving PBU on a crosser on Bond, was worth noting because of the athleticism. James hit crossers to Ragan. TC had a great throw down the seam to Ward on another wheel. James had a bullet downfield to Ragan a bit later.

-Team scout period with the defense working off cards around 10:40ish. Wasn't much to take from this one as Mizzou prep really just got started for the players (they'll do much more behind closed doors away from us on Wednesday and Thursday), but TC did hit a bomb deep down field to McGowan, hell of a throw.

-O'Brien called the team to the goal line for conditioning at 11:03 to wrap things up.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Jvc3RvbmNvbGxlZ2Uucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL25vLTI0LWVhZ2xlcy1iYWNrLXRvLXdvcmstcHJlcHBp bmctZm9yLW5vLTYtbWlzc291cmkiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmJvc3RvbmNvbGxlZ2Uucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZuby0yNC1lYWdsZXMtYmFjay10by13b3JrLXByZXBw aW5nLWZvci1uby02LW1pc3NvdXJpJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzgmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK