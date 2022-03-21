No. 2 UNC Fends off Late BC Comeback in front of Alumni Stadium Crowd

Charlotte North had the ball with under 30 seconds to go Sunday afternoon. Boston College lacrosse was riding a game-changing, and potentially game-saving, 6-1 run that drew the Eagles within one goal of North Carolina.

North had to beat Emma Trenchard, UNC's fifth-year defender who was tasked yet again with guarding the reigning Tewaaraton Award winner.

But it wasn't that simple. North, who finished with four goals and seven draws, got around Trenchard but was trapped by Tar Heel freshman Brooklyn Walker-Welch. She lost control of possession, resulting in anticlimactic finish to another classic between two ACC heavyweights that have been trading blows the last five years.

UNC held on for a 16-15 win in front of an Alumni Stadium crowd of 5,937 fans.

"Unfortunately, I think we made some mental errors, starting with me," North said. "We wish we could have had those back."

No. 1 BC (8-1, 2-1 ACC) had a step on No. 2 UNC (9-0, 3-0) after a pretty even first quarter. The Eagles got out to a 2-0 lead and were up, 4-3, by the end of the opening frame. Andie Aldave scored two of the Tar Heels' first three goals, sneaking free inside the eight-meter arc for a pair of pop shots.