It's getting hard to keep count of the commits the BC staff has landed following OV weekends.



Sunday remained busy as Clearwater, Florida CB Njita Sinkala announced his commitment a little before 9 PM.



Sinkala is listed at 5'11" 180lbs. and runs a 4.5 40-yard dash with a 36" vertical jump. The junior had offers from BC, UConn, Delaware, North Dakota, Kennesaw State, North Dakota State, Old Dominion, South Dakota State and Temple.



I spoke with Njita earlier on Sunday and will have some quotes from the newest commit once he gets back home from Boston.



Hudl highlights here