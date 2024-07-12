More good news for the 2025 recruiting class came around 8:30 on Friday night.



3-star safety Marcus Upton out of Atco, NJ (Winslow Township) announced a commitment to Bill O'Brien and BC on social media.



Upton is listed at 6'0" and 175lbs. on the Rivals site (6'1" 192 lbs. in his X profile) and his Hudl tape shows a good athlete on both sides of the ball. Upton also plays receiver and had 611 yards and 7 TD's last season. On defense he made 69 tackles with five forced fumbles, seven picks and one went back to the house for a TD.



Upton had 15 total offers from some significant programs and was previously committed to Syracuse before de-committing. The list included BC, Syracuse, UConn, Buffalo, Akron, Jacksonville State, Monmouth, UNH, NC State, Pitt, Temple, Old Dominion, Towson, Western Kentucky and West Virginia.