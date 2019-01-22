Boston College has landed one of their top remaining targets in the 2019 class. Offensive lineman Christian Mahogany out of Paramus (N.J.) Paramus Catholic announced his commitment two days after taking his official visit to the Chestnut Hill campus.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

“It’s a great fit for my education and for football,” Mahogany said. “A lot of offensive linemen come out of Boston College and the coaching staff is great. I have the only head coach that coached offensive line so obviously they’re going to be good. They believed in me late in the process. I really like the scheme they run as well.

“The undergraduate school is small and I’ve always been in a small school so it’s not something I’ll have to get used to,” he said. “It’s not far from home so it’s a good place to be at. I also really liked the brotherhood they have in their locker room. You can tell by the way they act and carry themselves that the coaching staff and all of them do great things.”

RIVALS’ REACTION…

Mahogany will fit right in with the Boston College players and coaches. His personality, mentality, and intensity matches everything Boston College has become known for. Mahogany still has plenty to improve on but he has a frame and quickness that will the strength and conditioning coaches a lot to build on.