EagleAction - NFL Combine Invites, Important Spring Football Dates Announced

This time last year, AJ Dillon’s draft stock was on the rise after the 247-pound Boston College running back turned heads with a 41-inch vertical in Lucas Oil Stadium.

But, because of COVID-19, February 2021 came and went without an NFL Combine in Indianapolis for the first time in 34 years. It’s still happening, though. Virtually, that is.

And, on Tuesday, the event’s invitees were announced, including two BC players: tight end Hunter Long and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie.

They’ll participate in the virtual Combine during BC’s Pro Day on March 26.

A complete list of BC’s Pro Day participants will be released in the coming weeks, according to BC Athletics. It’s worth noting, though, that linebacker Max Richardson and defensive end Max Roberts were the only two other Eagles to declare for the draft this winter.

Long and McDuffie clocked in at 150th and 265th overall in Pro Football Focus’ latest Big Board. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. is higher on Long. In fact, he has the second-team AP All-American as his third-best tight end in the 2021 class, behind only Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth and Florida’s Kyle Pitts.

The 6-foot-5 tight end shattered his career highs last season after leading the team in receiving yards in 2019. Long registered the second-most receiving yards (685) of any player at the position in 2020 and ranked first in catches with 57 grabs. The only Eagles tight end with more receptions in a single season is BC Hall of Famer and former NFLer Pete Mitchell.

McDuffie put up some impressive numbers last year, too. After missing most of the 2019 campaign while recovering offseason knee surgery, the veteran linebacker came back full force, logging 10-plus tackles in seven games. He notched a career-high 16 total tackles against No. 2 Notre Dame and tallied nine solos in back-to-back weeks versus Texas State and No. 12 North Carolina. He also intercepted Duke quarterback Chase Brice in the season opener and returned the pick 23 yards.

The Buffalo, New York, native first broke out as a sophomore in 2018 when he recorded the second-most total tackles (85) on the team, not to mention his 5.5 TFLs and 3.5 sacks that year. McDuffie wrapped his BC career with 233 total tackles, 15.5 TFLs, and 8.5 sacks.

A few other important dates were released Tuesday afternoon.

● March 20: first day of spring practice

● April 24: last day of spring practice/spring game

No decision has been made yet about whether fans will be allowed to attend BC’s spring game, according to senior Associate AD for Communications Jason Baum.

Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced that the state’s pro sports stadiums and arenas will be permitted to host fans for the first time in a year, starting in late March at 12% capacity.

BC’s spring practice was cut short last year because of the COVID-19 shutdown, and the program’s annual Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game was canceled as a result.