Boston College doesn’t have much to play for this Saturday when hosting Syracuse, but the goal remains the same: Win.

More than anything, there's a feeling the seniors deserve to go out with a win, regardless of how ugly this season has been. Earlier this week, Zay Flowers, Jason Maitre and Marcus Valdez all spoke in person one final time during a regular game week.

ZAY FLOWERS ON THE GOAL THIS WEEK

“The only goal this week is to get a win. Go out the right way. Just because it’s the last game don’t mean we’re going to stop playing. We’re going to still put the same amount of work in and we’re going to practice the way we practice. Coach Hafley is preaching the same thing he’s been preaching all season and we’re just going to go out and play to get the win.

FLOWERS ON NOT THINKING ABOUT RECORDS HE’S SETTING

“I just…we’ve got one more left. Finish that game and just count it after that and see what we got.”

FLOWERS ON GROWING THROUGH HIS CAREER AND SETTING RECORDS AS A SENIOR

“It was a goal of mine, but I definitely didn’t imagine I would be breaking all these records. I thought I’d come in and be like, solid and a player that was just good and not breaking all these records. But, I’m not really surprised by what I did, it’s what I’ve worked for, honestly.”

FLOWERS ON WHEN HE KNEW HE COULD BE REALLY GOOD

“My sophomore year. Coach Hafley came in and he really gave me a lot of confidence. That summer, I was training and learning a new offense, just throwing the ball around and playing in the offense just gave me a lot more confidence and that’s what I needed to boost me to finish my career and that confidence led me to where I am right now.”

JASON MAITRE ON PLAYING POSSIBLY HIS LAST GAME

“It’s just emotions. For me, there’s still a lot of things up in the air still, but being here with this group of guys I came in with, or that came in from somewhere else, or wherever they came in from, these guys are a great group of guys. We built bonds. The group’s not going to be the same next year no matter what it is, so just cherishing these moments and, like I said, really cherishing these moments. Competing through the day and not taking anything for granted.”

MARCUS VALDEZ ON BEING A PART OF THE FIFTH-YEAR SENIOR GROUP

“Great guys. It’s a group that’s going to fight. It’s a group of good leaders and we’re going to give it our best shot on Saturday and try to finish it right.”

VALDEZ ON IF HE’LL BE EMOTIONAL SATURDAY

“I don’t know if it’ll hit me before the game, or on the field after the game, or a week or two later, but it will definitely hit me. I’m grateful to be playing for this long here, at the same school. That’s rare, so I’m just going to enjoy every moment."