Nashville running back sees appeal of Boston College
Boston College recruiting targets under the Jeff Hafley regime frequently cite the coaching staff's ability to forge strong bonds.Such is the case with yet another interesting prospect from the 202...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news