N.C. State Opens as Two-Point Favorite Over BC

North Carolina State has opened as a two-point favorite over Boston College for this week’s Atlantic Division primetime matchup, according to Action Network.

It marks BC’s second straight game as an underdog. The Eagles faced a two-touchdown spread at Death Valley but covered in a heartbreaking 19-13 defeat.

Both teams are 4-1 and coming off bye weeks. N.C. State is one of two ACC programs currently ranked in the AP Top 25. The Wolfpack, which lost to Mississippi State in Week 2, is No. 22. after rattling off three consecutive victories.

BC leads the all-time series against N.C. State, 10-7, but the Wolfpack has won two of the teams’ last three meetings in Chestnut Hill. The last time they squared off in Alumni Stadium, however, BC ran N.C. State out of Boston, 45-24.

Dennis Grosel didn’t have to do much that Homecoming Weekend. He was 6-of-15 for 103 yards. Meanwhile, the Eagles rushed for 429 yards, riding the dynamic duo of AJ Dillon and David Bailey.

BC will get a more stout N.C. State defense this year, though. The Wolfpack is first in the ACC and 13th nationally against the run, allowing 92 yards per game on the ground.