On Saturday evening, BC's former QB1 became the latest Eagle to enter the transfer portal.



Emmett Morehead announced on his social accounts that he's portal-bound with two years of eligibility left. It's not a surprise given how this season played out, but it is a bittersweet ending.



Morehead was at ACC Media Day just this spring as the team's new 'face of the program.' But, with the emergence of Thomas Castellanos just a few series into the season, it was pretty clear that Morehead would probably be taking his talents elsewhere once this season ended.



Morehead is the most mild-mannered, nicest human you will ever meet. More than his on the field talent, it's his ability to connect with all of his teammates and coaches that will make him a great addition to any locker room in the country. If you've ever seen Remember The Titans, he's a redheaded 'Sunshine.'



The big gunslinger's BC career ends with 1,465 yards passing, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. Morehead had a QB rating of 117.7 and completed 57% of his passes while wearing the maroon and gold.



"I want to thank Boston College for the past three years," he wrote. "I appreciate all my teammates, coaches, friends and family that have supported me along the way. I will be entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left."