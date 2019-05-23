More than football
Three-star Marietta, Ga., receiver Taji Johnson announced his commitment to Boston College several days ago and he told Eagle Action this week that his choice was about more than football.The 6-foo...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news