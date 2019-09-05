More offers coming for 2021 DT Ikenna Ugbaja
Defensive tackle Ikenna Ugbaja has been generated some buzz in the Northeast after a solid sophomore campaign. Now the 2021 prospect out of Belmont (Mass.) Belmont Hill is poised to burst onto the national scene.
Ugbaja has four offers so far and it won't be long until his offer sheet expands exponentially.
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news