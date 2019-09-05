News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-05 09:49:13 -0500') }} football Edit

More offers coming for 2021 DT Ikenna Ugbaja

Ikenna Ugbaja
Ikenna Ugbaja
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Defensive tackle Ikenna Ugbaja has been generated some buzz in the Northeast after a solid sophomore campaign. Now the 2021 prospect out of Belmont (Mass.) Belmont Hill is poised to burst onto the national scene.

Ugbaja has four offers so far and it won't be long until his offer sheet expands exponentially.

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}