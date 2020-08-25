EagleAction - More good news following the latest round of COVID-19 testing at BC

The University of Alabama is the latest school to make headlines because of a COVID-19 spike. Six days after classes started, the university’s campuses already have 566 positive cases and a 1.2% positivity rate, according to CNN. The news in Tuscaloosa doesn’t bode well for Alabama football, one of the most storied college football programs in the country. While universities like Alabama, Missouri, and Iowa State are struggling to contain the coronavirus—and others, such as UNC, N.C. State, (both for the rest of the fall) and Notre Dame (temporarily), have already gone online—Boston College continues to steer clear from an outbreak. BC students who have been moving into campus this week have been tested upon arrival. As of Monday, 8,395 BC community tests had been given, with only three positive cases. Just one of those was an undergraduate student. That gives the university community a 0.04% positivity rate and the undergraduate student body a 0.05% positivity rate. Of course, it’s still very early for BC. Only 1,876 undergraduates have been tested, and classes don’t start until Aug. 31. But the initial results are encouraging, and the university has to hope that its COVID-19 protocol can be just as effective as its football team’s operational plan.

In the latest round of COVID-19 testing for @BCFootball, there were zero positive cases.



In all, 1,235 tests have been adminstered with one positive case in June. — Jason Baum (@JasonBaumPR) August 25, 2020

The program reported on Tuesday that there were zero positive cases in its most recent wave of testing. Since student-athletes, coaches, and staff members returned to campus on June 22, BC football has administered 1,235 COVID-19 tests. Just one person—an undisclosed player who soon recovered and rejoined team activities—came back positive. That test was taken in late June and reported in early July. “We keep telling the guys to control what you can control, and right now that’s trying to do their best every single day,” first-year head coach Jeff Hafley said after Tuesday’s practice, per BC Athletics. “We have great kids. I want to give them credit for being able to do all this. We have great protocols, and I want to give credit to our doctors. Without them, we wouldn’t have a chance, between the players and the protocol.”