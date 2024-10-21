Advertisement

Published Oct 21, 2024
Eagles Back To Work On Monday Prepping For Louisville
Kevin Stone
CHESTNUT HILL - They're on to Louisville.

Fish Field House was alive again on Monday morning as the Eagles look to stop a two-game skid on Friday night at hime against the Cardinals.

There wasn't a ton of juice in the building, but a more reserved kind of feel. Business-like would be too strong, but it certainly wasn't casual either. Although, at the very end of practice, Bill O'Brien lit into the team, reiterating what it takes to win consistently.

Here's a few things that stood out...

-Kam Arnold was present, but in a sling. Unconfirmed what the injury is. O'Brien did not speak with the media as he usually does following the end of practice. We'll talk to him on Zoom Tuesday morning and that's it until Friday night. Jude Bowry looked good.

-Didn't see any NFL scouts on hand, but also didn't get there until like 10 because of road work on Rte. 9. Making that one lane during rush hour is a wild move, but classic Massachusetts.

-The growth of Owen McGowan is going to be important going forward. With no Arnold, Blackwell or Steele, the group is really thin. It's Crouch and McGowan right now, and then as we've seen a few times this season, KP Pice is a candidate to be a guy you see drop down a bit. Marinaro needs to make the most of any extra playing time he sees too.

-Interceptions for Isaiah Farris and Price (might have been Bugg Jones though) in the final brief team period, both on deep balls and both due to pressure on TC. QB1 looked good in practice otherwise though. Nice deep ball TD to the back left corner for Bond during some scout team work getting an initial look at Louisville.

-I stuck around the defense a bit more than usual for the early scout team period and thought the run defense was fine, but it's not full contact or really full speed. It's also the 2's just giving more of a look than legitimately trying to dominate up front. Again, McGowan and Crouch are taking on a big workload now. It could get worse before it gets better just due to a lack of bodies at the position.

-Still need the tight ends more involved in the offense in my opinion. They make plays in practice, but it just hasn't translated consistently into games.

-The backs are still a really good group. Would like to see Datrrell get some more touches whether it's out of the backfield or screens. He's as quick as anyone the team has. Robichaux spoke after practice and said it's just little details preventing the Eagles from getting the running game going again.

-Like McGowan, Ashton McShane and Max Tucker will need to step up their game, as will Cam Martinez, who acknowledged he hopes to become more of a leader when speaking after practicer. It's a good group, just unproven on a regular basis. Having Jackson allowed you to move everyone down a notch, now, some guys are being thrown into the deep end the rest of the way.

Looking forward to Friday night. Louisville is beatable and this is sort of a fork in the road moment for O'Brien's first season. Hoping the students don't bail on the team quite yet and create a good environment, but I'm not holding my breath.

