What Bill O'Brien Said During Tuesday's Press Conference

In his last bit of media duties before another important game against Louisville on Friday night, Bill O'Brien spoke to reporters via Zoom after practice on Tuesday.

Here's everything he had to say:

On the team's attitude of playing at home for the first time in a while

"I think it's been good. I do think that these guys attacked practice the right way. We practiced Sunday-Monday, today, tomorrow is like a Thursday for us, so I really think these guys have attacked it really well. I give credit to the leadership on the team, the captains have really done a good job of keeping this team moving forward...these are tough games. All of them are tough. We have to limit our mistakes. That's the thing about us, if we can limit - obviously - penalties, turnovers, stopping the run better, then I think we'll be in these games. If we don't, we won't. We have to do a good job of correcting the mistakes and being ready to go and I believe these guys will."

On the offensive firepower of Louisville and if it's the fastest team BC has faced

"This is a very good team. To say they're the fastest, they're probably up there. They've got good receivers, Ja'Corey Brooks who we had at Alabama is a great player. The quarterback's really good. The running backs are very good. They're a really good team on offense. They do a good job with explosive plays and Coach Brown's a really good coach. It's a big challenge for us but, you know, we're at home and our guys are excited about the opportunity."

On Kam Arnold

"I think that's probably day-to-day. I think that sling is kind of a precaution. But, I'll probably know more in a few days, but that's probably a day-to-day deal."

On his comments a few weeks ago regarding the atmosphere at BC on game day and what he's hoping to see Friday

""To be clear, I was talking about warmups. The atmosphere for the game has been really good. I've stated that several times, so let me be really clear. I think once the ball has been kicked off, it's been fantastic. The students...we've had 7,000 students at these games and I'm sure we'll have a great turnout on Friday night.

"I just want people to get into the stadium early. Let's get into the stadium, we'll try to play some better music so we're not at the opera. We're getting ready for a football game. Nothing against the opera, but it's not football. That was the biggest thing for me. Let's get everyone into the stadium a half an hour, 45 minutes before kickoff and get the energy going early."

On what's being stressed the most at practice this week

"Turnovers. We've got to take care of the ball over. We have 13 takeaways and 12 turnovers. If we can take care of the ball better, we'd be in really good shape. We take the ball away actually pretty well. We've got to take care of the ball. That's a big, big thing. Then, to me, we have to do a better job against the running game. We have to stop the run and we've got to be able to run the football. Those are things we've worked hard on and hopefully we can get better at this week."

On what it means for him and the staff when he says 'we have to coach better'

"No. 1 is to continue to define the BC football culture that we want. No. 2 is to define what leadership is. No. 3 is to define - in different ways - what we mean by taking care of the football. Drill it. Drill it. Ball security drills. Over and over again. No. 4 we've got to tackle better and drill it. Drill it. More tackling drills is what we've done. Tackle more. As a coaching staff, making sure our players know what to do. Simplify. Don't add more to the play. Simplify it. Do things that when these guys, when the ball is snapped on either side of the ball and on special teams, they know exactly what to do. On and on and on. Everybody's in it together. It's like a pot. We're all in it together. Players need to play better, coaches need to coach better and we all work hard to do that."

On if the fumbling issues are more physical or mental

"It doesn't matter. When you carry the football for Boston College, you're carrying the hopes and dreams of BC. The hopes and dreams of the football team, the school, the city if there's fans in the city - which I believe there are. Your families, their hopes and dreams. When you carry the football for Boston College, you're carrying the hopes and dreams of a school, a university, a team."

On Louisville now having more of a pocket-passing QB in Tyler Shough

"He's very smart. Very accurate. He understands where to go with the ball. Good decision maker. Coach Brown's had all kinds of different quarterbacks. He knows how to coach offense. Big challenge for us. The quarterback has great anticipation. He's athletic, can get out of trouble. He can direct the offense. Good player."

On his current outlook for special teams

"Luca's been out for a while now, but Liam's done okay. We had a bad short snap the other night which was not good, so we've got to snap the ball better. I think the punting's improved. Ivan is our punter. He's improved, no doubt about it. Need that, continue to improve. I think our coverage units have been decent. Our return game can improve. We've worked very hard on our return game trying to get that a little bit better. Punt return and kickoff return. I'm not talking about the returners, I'm talking about the blocking for it. Like, in the punt return game, we've got to block the gunners better to give our punt returners a chance to make something out of the return. There's a lot of things we've worked on. Hopefully it will get better."